Queues at Marlborough Airport due to ferry disruption

Ferry delays and cancellations are causing congestion at Marlborough Airport with travellers asked to arrive early due to queues.

Marlborough Airport manager Steve Holtum said while extra flights had been put on to accommodate people who were meant to be travelling by ferry, the airport was very busy on Friday.

The car park was at capacity, and there were queues at check-in, Holtum said.

Travellers needed to allow plenty of extra time to park and check in, to ensure they did not miss their flights, Holtum said.

“The general public can no longer depend on getting here to check in with a few minutes to spare – we are seeing a lot of people miss their flights due to strict cut off times implemented by the airlines,” Holtum said.

Travellers needed to allow plenty of extra time to walk from the overflow car park area to the terminal, as well as extra time to spend in the queues at check-in.

The congestion followed a horror period for Cook Strait ferries with both Interislander and Bluebridge affected, with ferries out for maintenance, taking goods only, or mechanical issues.

Picton’s accommodation providers were juggling both unexpected guests and cancellations, and with many passengers stranded in town for several days, were having to turn away people who were sleeping in vehicles.

The delays continued on Friday as a Bluebridge staff member was hospitalised with serious injuries about 7.30am after an incident involving a truck on the Straitsman’s main deck. Maritime NZ was investigating and the ferry was delayed leaving Wellington until about 11am.

Holtum expected the situation would continue with the new airport car park construction work starting, which would provide relief in the long term but could result in traffic congestion while work was underway.

“Passengers missing flights can’t easily get another straight away so please, allow plenty of time to park and check in,” he said.