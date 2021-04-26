From box cameras to phones: end of an era for Blenheim photo store

After more than 50 years, Langwoods Photo Centre in Blenheim has closed down. Francis Kay (right), son of Langwoods founder Roy Kay, visited the shop shortly before their closure. He was presented with the Linhof 4x5 Super Technika camera, which was used professionally in the business for many years, by Gavin and Robert Hadfield (left and centre).

On Friday afternoon, the little shop on Queen St that has been bringing colour to the photo albums of Marlburians for more than 50 years, drew its doors closed to the public for a final time.

Langwood's Photo Centre has stood the test of time and seen the evolvement of photography from black and white prints taken with a 4x5 “box” camera, all the way through to current digital technology and phone cameras.

“We're ready to move on,” owners Robert and Gavin Hadfield​ said.

Robert has worked in the shop from the age of 17, when he was employed by professional photographer Roy Kay​ in 1962.

At that time, Kay traded in the Strand Arcade under the name of Kay's Studio.

“As a five-year-old, I can remember the day Robert started working for my father, who passed away in May last year,” Roy's son Francis​ said.

Supplied Robert Hadfield has been behind the counter at Langwoods Photo Centre for 59 years.

Before opening the shop, his father had left the airforce to become a fulltime photographer, converting the garage at the family home into a darkroom.

“I remember his first job was photographing the sheepdog trials,” Kay said.

In 1967, the shop moved to the Queen St premises as one of the first tenants of the new Malplaquet building, and at their closure were the only original tenants still there.

Kay remembers they used to take black and white photos and his mother would colour them by hand. “I recall the time my father photographed the Salvation Army Band in the studio, and every member ordered a copy of the photo – my mother had to colour every copy by hand!”

In 1969, Kay moved the business to Christchurch, and Robert was left to manage the Blenheim store.

Supplied Langwoods Photo Centre led the revolution in photography in many ways. The 1990s saw the introduction of Kodak Image Magic Prints from prints. Robert Hadfield, Anita Ireland and Gavin Hadfield seen operating the equipment.

Shortly after, Kay set up a chain of photography stores, and after purchasing Langwoods in Timaru, took the name for the 10 stores he had acquired.

The decision was later made to franchise the stores, and Robert bought the franchise in November 1991 in a three-way partnership with wife Anne and son Gavin.

Over the years the small shop has been at the forefront of photographic technology in New Zealand and led the way with many of the early technological advances.

According to Kay, it was the first to do mechanised black and white film processing and printing, and also led the way with colour enlargements.

“The introduction to colour would be the most notable thing that happened in my time,” Robert said. “When we started with colour we had a lab making colour enlargements and supplying all of NZ.”

Supplied Langwoods Photo Centre has served Blenheim from their Queen St premises since 1967. The shop in the 1980s.

For Gavin, who grew up in the shop, the day they wheeled in the first one-hour photo lab was quite monumental. They were the first lab in Blenheim to offer a one-hour service.

“That was a real changer in the business of photo finishing,” Gavin said. “It really took off after that and there was a boom period, where we'd have boxes full of films to process.”

“I'd spend a lot of time printing and sorting and developing negatives. It was a really busy time.”

Gavin had started working in the shop after school when he was about 13 – sweeping the floor and working the machines. “I didn't start taking photos until I was about 17, when I did my first wedding. It was just a transition into professional work from there.

“I've been rather fortunate having my father teach me my trade. I've learnt the “old school” way and applied that to the modern.”

The shop has been a launching pad for his photographic career, said Gavin, and he will continue with freelance work.

For Robert, the long road is beckoning, and he plans to spend his retirement travelling to parts of the South Island he has never been to.