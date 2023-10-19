Young grapegrower to battle it out in Young Horticulturist competition

Indevin grower relations partner Tahyrn Mason has been selected to represent the viticulture industry at the Young Horticulturist of the Year in November.

Indevin grower relations partner Tahryn Mason has been selected to represent the viticulture industry, and will compete against representatives of sectors such as landscaping, fruit and vegetable growing, plant producing, and flower growing.

Mason was the third Indevin employee in recent years selected to battle it out at the Young Horticulturist of the Year (Kaiahuone rangatahi o te tau) final.

He followed in the footsteps of Sam Bain who finished second last year, and Rhys Hall who, in 2021, won the coveted Young Horticulturist title. Both remained with Indevin – Bain as Springhill vineyard manager in Central Hawke’s Bay, and Hall as group technical viticulturist in Marlborough.

Mason’s path to the Young Horticulturist finals started with a summer job at Villa Maria in Auckland back in tertiary education student days.

“I was putting bird netting on over the grapes pre-harvest, and then removing them, never expecting that would lead anywhere. That was my first taste of the industry,” he said.

The taste was obviously appealing as he returned while studying (mainly social policy), moving on to start assisting with the harvest, and tackling a little pruning work, and then deciding there may be “something of a career in viticulture”.

A vineyard assistant job came first, then an operational role.

“I was quickly exposed to the breadth of the industry, especially as there was a wine-making team on site at Villa Maria too. Working at Villa Maria – a meticulously managed, high-end boutique vineyard – offered a quick introduction into the fine arts of viticulture.”

Arriving in Marlborough, he worked as a machinery operator in the vineyards, followed by a supervisor’s position. When Indevin purchased the Villa Maria brand in 2021, he carried over.

Promotion to his current role followed after he won the title of National Young Viticulturist of the Year last year. Mason had competed three times at the competition, honing his skills to achieve last year’s big win.

Now he was giving back, as a member of Marlborough’s Young Viticulturists’ regional committee.

Mason said his role as Grower Relations Partner rounded out his professional development.

“I wanted to apply the knowledge I have gained, and I enjoy working with growers.

“My real passions in the industry are wine and viticulture education and grower liaison. I enjoy my current relationship role, helping growers get the best out of their sites and achieving the goals they have for their vineyards. The job also involves helping contract growers and the companies they work for maintain overarching goals of the industry itself around quality and meeting export targets.

“We want to make sure we are as popular as we can be in as many markets as we can be.”

Mason was also tasked with working with the wine-making team to ensure grower blocks are progressing throughout the season to meet targets. Offering technical advice and support around pests, diseases and nutrition; and helping growers secure contract labour was also part of the job.

The Young Horticulturist of the Year Competition will be held in Auckland on November 7 and 8.