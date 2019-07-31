Two NMIT students to judge New World wine competition

Nichkan Sayasith one of the NMIT wine making students who has received a scholarship to judge the New World wine awards in Wellington, this week.

Two students will get the opportunity to judge one of the country's biggest wine awards.

Kristy Marsden and Nichkan Sayasith, both third year winemaking students at Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology (NMIT), have been awarded a scholarship to work as associate judges in the New World Wine Awards.

While their work will not go towards the final score, they will have to taste up to 120 glasses of wine a day over three days.

This is the first time in a 17-year history that students have been invited onto the judges panel.

Sayasith moved to Blenheim from Thailand to study wine making three years ago.

She said she chose wine making as her career path because she had a particular interest in chemistry.

"I picked New Zealand because it's fun but also because it's a new world of wine and some of the best new technology," Sayasith said.

While she is studying she wants to learn as much as possible so Sayasith said the opportunity to judge the New World Wine awards was particularly exciting.

She also worked part-time at the Giesen Cellar Door, so she already had some understanding about what consumers currently wanted in their wine.

Marsden, who worked part time as a laboratory assistant at Vavasour winery, said she was excited for the opportunity. Three years ago, she made a switch from a career in physiotherapy to pursue a career in wine making.

"It will be a huge challenge and an unbeatable learning opportunity," Marsden said.

Chair of the judges Jim Harré said the opportunity would be "fantastic" but also very "demanding".

"Tasting beautiful wines all day sounds like the best job in the world," Harré said. "But it's challenging work when you are to assess up to 120 glasses each day, over three full days of judging."

The New World Wine awards had a collaborative approach to judging, Harré said.

"Experts taste the wines and then score them in consultation," he said.

This was an ideal way for the students to learn as it means they can understand the thought process behind others judging the competition too.

Sayasith and Marsden travelled to Wellington on Tuesday for a training session before the award judging began on Wednesday.

The judges would taste and assess more then 1420 wines from 170 wineries over three days at Wellington's Westpac Stadium.

The awards are for affordable wines, so to be eligible wines must be retail for NZ$25 or less. For that reason, the awards are also described as "consumer focussed".

Sense of smell for judges is vital and because of this, no coffee, perfumes or other strong smells are allowed in the judging room.

It is intended to offer the student scholarship annually.