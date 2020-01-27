Two trapped in car after vehicle went off road near Havelock

Sophie Trigger16:13, Jan 27 2020
A car has left the road near Havelock trapping two people.
RICKY WILSON/STUFF
A car has left the road near Havelock trapping two people.

Two people have been trapped after their vehicle went off road on State Highway 6 between Canvastown and Havelock on Monday afternoon. 

Police were notified of the single vehicle crash at 3.02pm. The accident happened between Wilsons Rd and Wakamarina Rd on SH6. 

A St John ambulance spokesman said two patients were being treated, one with serious injuries. An ambulance crew from Blenheim was at the scene, with a rescue helicopter arriving from Wellington, he said. 

A police spokeswoman said traffic had not been obstructed, but the New Zealand Transport Agency issued a warning for drivers to take care on SH6. 

More to come. 

The Marlborough Express