Two trapped in car after vehicle went off road near Havelock

Two people have been trapped after their vehicle went off road on State Highway 6 between Canvastown and Havelock on Monday afternoon.

Police were notified of the single vehicle crash at 3.02pm. The accident happened between Wilsons Rd and Wakamarina Rd on SH6.

A St John ambulance spokesman said two patients were being treated, one with serious injuries. An ambulance crew from Blenheim was at the scene, with a rescue helicopter arriving from Wellington, he said.

A police spokeswoman said traffic had not been obstructed, but the New Zealand Transport Agency issued a warning for drivers to take care on SH6.

