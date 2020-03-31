Coronavirus: 11 of Marlborough's new refugees wait in lockdown in Auckland

Catalina Suarez would focus on having the "best energy" for the new arrivals when they did arrive, as Colombians usually very happy people.

Marlborough's new Colombian refugees have arrived in New Zealand, and will remain in Auckland for the duration of the four-week nationwide lock down.

Eleven Colombian nationals arrived in New Zealand on March 13 and were set to become Blenheim's first refugee intake late next month.

Plans to resettle refugees have been "temporarily suspended" during the period of Covid-19 alert Level 4, which has the nation under lock down for the next four weeks.

Blenheim resident Catalina Suarez had registered to be a support person for the first intake of refugees and was disappointed their arrival had been postponed.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Full Coverage

* Coronavirus: Quota refugees begin 'reception programme' in self isolation in Auckland

* Up to 100 Colombian refugees to resettle in Marlborough

* Colombian refugees settle into Invercargill, leaving a life of violence

As a Colombian herself, who arrived New Zealand five years ago, she had been looking forward to connecting with the new arrivals.

"Maybe we can understand many things that other people cannot understand, so I feel a little bit disappointed for that," she said.

She imagined it would strange for the Colombians to leave their home countries only to be placed under lock down in New Zealand.

"Because of all the situations they have had in the past: the difficulty that they had to be displaced from their original homes, to go to Ecuador and from Ecuador arrive here, and then here go into lock down.

"It must be such a hard situation for them and I hope they're OK with the support they have there."

She said she would focus on having the "best energy" for the new arrivals when they did arrive, as Colombians were usually very happy people.

"A smile for us is a good sign," she said.

An Immigration NZ spokeswoman said the refugees were in the Mangere Refugee Resettlement Centre (MRRC) in Auckland and had access to health professionals and support staff.

Education packs had been prepared for the children and recreational activities organised to keep people active.

LUZ ZUNIGA Up to 100 Colombian refugees were set relocate to Blenheim in 2020, (pictured celebration of Colombian Independence Day in Nelson last year).

Up to 100 refugees were set relocate to Blenheim in 2020, with three to five families arriving every eight weeks.

It would be the first time Blenheim had been a resettlement location for refugees, following the governments decision in 2018 to increase the annual refugee quota to 1500.

Red Cross South Island migration manager Sue Price said it was not an ideal start for the new arrivals.

"It's not really the experience we wanted them to have, but it's to save lives which is what Red Cross is all about."

She said Red Cross had received 70 inquiries from Marlburians wanting to volunteer as refugee support workers for the new arrivals.

They had expected to train 18 volunteers within the next month, which would be delayed in light of level 4 Covid-19 restrictions.

"We're keeping in touch with those people and letting them know families will arrive . . . and we'll have more information on that as we progress through the lockdown."

It may be possible for volunteers to reach out to the new arrivals with a letter, she said.

"Trying to introduce them to what Blenheim's going to be like, and keep them excited about coming and the community's really excited about them arriving."

As the coronavirus could change people's plans over the following months, Red Cross was still interested hearing from people keen to volunteer with the refugee resettlement.

Families who had already settled in New Zealand were being supported by volunteers, who were encouraged to check in with new arrivals via phone call to make sure they had everything they needed for self isolation.