Coronavirus: One new case in Nelson Marlborough brings total to 19

One new Coronavirus case has been confirmed for the top of the south this weekend, bringing the total in Marlborough and Nelson to 19.

However, Nelson Marlborough Health had not confirmed where the newest positive patient was based by the time of publication, with an update likely by Monday morning.

The positive result was confirmed on Sunday by the Ministry of Health, while there were no new cases in the top of the south on Friday or Saturday.

The national tally increased by 63 on Sunday to 514 confirmed and probable cases in total, and the first death linked to Covid-19 has been confirmed. A woman in her 70s died on the West Coast on Sunday morning.

A man in his 70s was still in intensive care and on a ventilator at Nelson Hospital, along with an ICU patient in Wellington.

Nine people were in hospital in total, and 56 people had recovered from Covid-19 altogether.

BRADEN FASTIER/STUFF A sign warns visitors about Covid-19 risks at Nelson Hospital's main entrance.

Nelson Marlborough Health clinical director of public health Dr Stephen Bridgman said there was still a strong link to overseas travel in most of New Zealand's cases.

All 19 confirmed and probable cases in the top of the south were linked to travel, with 11 "primary cases" recently returned from overseas.

The seven remaining had been in close contact with those "primary cases".



He urged anyone in the region who had returned from overseas in the past 14 days, or in close contact with someone who had, to seek urgent medical advice from a community-based assessment centre as soon as they developed even the mildest of COVID-19 symptoms.

Bridgman said it was crucial for recent travellers and their close contacts to proactively seek medical advice.

"People who have returned from overseas, or who are close contacts of those who have, might be feeling quite healthy, but be incubating the virus. Or they may only be experiencing mild cold-like symptoms," he said.

"It's understandable why people who have mild respiratory symptoms, such as a congested or runny nose, sneezing, a sore throat or cough, might not seek advice."

But those people could be infecting their close contacts with the virus, he said.

"By assessing someone as soon as symptoms start, we have the best chance of preventing spread of the virus among close contacts. It will also help prevent a local community outbreak.

"Therefore, in these exceptional times anyone who has been travelling overseas and develops even mild cold-like symptoms should seek assessment as soon as possible."

NMH chief medical officer of health Dr Nick Baker said the community-based assessment centres were set up to support travellers and their close contacts.

"The centres are free of charge and make it easy for recently-returned travellers and their close contacts to get assessed, and tested if required."

These two groups of people could either phone or attend a CBAC directly. They could also be referred to a CBAC by a GP or Healthline clinician.

Other people who fell outside of the 'travel' or 'close contact of travel' categories were still asked to phone their GP or Healthline first, to see if they should attend a centre for assessment.