Coronavirus: No new cases in Marlborough for four days

Marlborough has not recorded any new cases of coronavirus for four days in a row.

On Monday, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield confirmed 76 new cases in the country, including one new case in Nelson. This brings the nation's total of confirmed and probable cases to 589.

Marlborough has not recorded any new cases since Thursday, when four new cases were announced, bringing the region's total to nine confirmed, one probable.

One of Marlborough's confirmed cases has been in Wairau Hospital since Thursday, and is still in a stable condition.

The other nine cases are self-isolating at home, confirmed Nelson Marlborough Health.

One patient also remains in Nelson Hospital in a critical but stable condition.

Twelve of New Zealand's 589 cases are in hospital, though three are expected to be discharged today, with two cases in intensive care.

A community-based assessment centre (CBAC) is located at the old netball pavilion off Horton Park, at 29b Redwood Street, Blenheim. It is open 9am until 6pm, 7 days a week.

On Sunday at the Blenheim CBAC, three patients were screened but only one tested for Covid-19.

Swabs were sent to Southern Community Laboratories in Dunedin and a result would usually be available within 48 hours. A person who had been tested would be contacted by their GP for test results.

A second Nelson CBAC was also opened on Monday in Toi Toi (Victory), in the Harvey Norman car park, the fourth centre to open in the Nelson Marlborough region.

Unlike the CBACs in Tahunanui, Blenheim and Motueka, the Toi Toi centre was for screening only. If assessment was required patients would be transported to the Tahuanui CBAC.

Anyone who had returned to New Zealand in the past 14 days, and their close contacts, have been urged to seek urgent medical advice from a testing centre as soon as they develop even the mildest of COVID-19 symptoms.

Recently returned travellers and close contacts can phone or attend a CBAC directly, or be referred to a CBAC by a GP of Healthline clinician.

"If you have been overseas in the past 14 days, or been in close contact with someone who has – please call a centre on 0800 358 4636 for advice," said NMH Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr Nick Baker over the weekend.

"You don't need to call your GP or Healthline first. You can also go to a CBAC directly, but there might be a wait to be seen – phoning the CBAC ahead of going there will save you time as the first part of the process can be done on the phone."

However, those who fall outside of the "travel" or "close contact of travel" categories are still asked to phone their GP or Healthline first, to see if they should attend a centre for assessment.

Nelson Marlborough Health (NMH) revealed last week there were four intensive care units (ICU) at Wairau Hospital, as well as four negative pressure rooms and 10 ventilators.

A Nelson Marlborough Health spokesperson said there were 244 hospital beds available in the Nelson Marlborough region, and hospitals had the capacity to reconfigure wards and beds as required as part of their pandemic plan.