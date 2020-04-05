It takes Angus Moore about 75 seconds to shear a sheep

Angus Moore sheared 15 sheep in 18 mins and 41s to take out the national competition.

A Marlborough shearer has won a national sheep-shearing competition after beating 22 other participants.

The circuit competition, the PGG Wrightson Wool National Shearing Circuit Championship, was organised by The Golden Shears on their 60th shearing competition.

Moore Sheep Shearing owner Angus Moore sheared total of 15 sheep of different breeds in just 18 minutes and 41 seconds.

He sheared three sheep of each of the following breed; merino, corriedale, full wool cross breed, second shear cross breed and cross breed lamb, securing first place in the competition.

After winning the competition Moore won a Hyundai Santa Fe, a SUV vehicle to lease free for 12 months.

"It felt fantastic and it's a real privilege to be able to compete and win something like that," he said.

It was the second time Moore had won a car in the same competition.

"I won the competition in 2012 and I won a car then as well but it's just for a year though," said the former Marlborough Boys' College head boy.

National Shearer competition president Dave Carr said it was an event that required a lot of skills and Moore was a deserving winner.

"He has the true ability to shear the different types of sheep.

"He had the right gear, and the right attitude," Carr said.

The National Shearing Circuit was a series of regional shearing competitions that culminated at the Golden Shears Championships.

The PGG Wrightson circuit opened in Alexandra with a compulsory shearing competition in early October.

"Anyone from New Zealand can enter the competition as long as they shear the compulsory at Alexandra," Carr said.