Marlborough's monumental effort to remember wartime sacrifices

Blenheim held its first Anzac Day service in Market Place in 1916.

This year, for the first time in more than 100 years, public commemorations were cancelled as the nation united to beat Covid-19.

But the monuments, rolls of honour and memorial halls found in almost every town and settlement around the region were a permanent reminder of the soldiers who fought and died in World War I and World War II.

Blenheim's war memorial and clock tower was unveiled in Seymour Square in 1928, as a memorial for the 419 Marlborough residents killed during the First World War.

Renwick Museum Renwick children in front of the town's first war memorial next to the post office in 1922.

Today it is Marlborough's principal monument to recognise all the men and women who have served in the armed forces overseas, including WWI, WWII, J Force, Korea, Vietnam, Borneo, Malaya and United Nations peacekeeping missions.

Building of the 16.5 metre clock tower, designed by Roger Bacon, commenced in September 1926, with a contract price of £2000. However, the final price recorded was £4550, paid for entirely by public subscriptions.

Malaya War vet Peter Callahan says most, if not all of Marlborough's war memorials were funded by public subscription through donations and rigorous fundraising drives, such as queen carnivals, which were popular events in New Zealand during the early 20th century.

The memorial fountain, also in Seymour Square, which commemorates those who served in the Second World War was designed by Blenheim architect E. I. Hubbard. It was unveiled in 1953 and is configured to play 62 combinations of water jets and colours in an 18-minute cycle.

The Grovetown cenotaph is a lesser-known memorial and believed to be one of only two war memorials on school grounds in New Zealand.

It is located in the corner of Grovetown School, north of Blenheim, and lists the names of 10 men who died in WWI and WWII on two marble panels.

Marlborough Museum Blenheim's Anzac Day service at the war memorial and clock tower in 1963.

According to Grovetown School's 150th jubilee book, the original war memorial was erected and dedicated on the school's former grounds on State Highway 1.

An article in The Marlborough Express in February 1920 reported that work was underway on a marble tablet. The head teacher at the time, Douglas George Ball, who was a serviceman during WWI, had instigated the idea.

When the school moved to its present site in the early 1950s, work began on the new monument, which was unveiled on Anzac Day in 1952.

After WWI it seemed everyone agreed that constructing memorials for soldiers was a fitting way to pay tribute to their loved ones. However, where to put them and what they should look like was another question.

The Marlborough Express reported on a meeting of the Marlborough Patriotic Society on June 9, 1919, in which a Mr F.C. Fell said, "if there was to be any likelihood of clashing, each locality should raise its own monument".

At the same meeting, "Portage Hill" was identified as a "very suitable spot for a memorial for the soldiers of the Sounds district".

Marlborough Museum Every year, a dawn service is held at the Picton War Memorial Domain. It also served as the location for the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh's visit, pictured here on February 15, 1963.

In Stories of the Fallen, Alastair Mackenzie says the Sounds War Memorial, which is located on the saddle between Torea Bay and Portage Bay, overlooking both the Kenepuru and Queen Charlotte/Tōtaranui Sounds was officially dedicated and unveiled in 1925, but photographs show it was completed and being used as early as 1920.

The inscription on the memorial reads: 'To Commemorate the Sounds Men who fell in the Great War 1914-1918', with 21 names.

The memorial was renovated in 1948 to include the names of eight men who died in WWII. It was also upgraded in 2015 for the 100th Anzac Day Commemorations.

Mackenzie said an informal service was held each year, followed by a get-together of about 50 people, mostly Sounds' residents.

"Occasionally a cyclist will come hurtling past on the track and joins us."

Stories of the Fallen The original Sounds Soldiers Memorial located on the saddle between Torea and Portage Bay was unveiled in 1925. It was added to in 1948 after WWII and upgraded in 2015 for the 100th Anzac Day Commemorations.

Marlborough's newest war memorial is at French Pass/Te Aumiti and it was consecrated at dawn on Anzac Day last year.

The French Pass memorial is a stone wall inset with plaques displaying the names of five WWI and six WWII French Pass servicemen, who are lost or interred on battlefields overseas.

The memorial was funded and supported by the Marlborough District Council, iwi Ngāti Koata, community donations and a number of businesses.

Richard Wells, whose great grandfather was among the early Europeans to settle at French Pass, remembers looking at the roll of honour on the French Pass Hall during church services on Sundays.

"My grandfather went to war with three of his cousins, also from the Marlborough Sounds, and he was the only one to come back," Wells said.

"If, God forbid, the French Pass Hall were to ever burn down, as it did once in the past, those names could be lost.

"Creating a memorial of stone safeguards them in perpetuity and creates a public place for people to pause, reflect and pay their respects."

Renwick was only a small rural town when it lost 26 people in the Great War, and another 12 in WWII, Callahan said.

"The loss to these small, mainly rural towns would have been felt hard by the community," he said. "Some families lost two sons in one go, an absolute tragedy."

The original Renwick war memorial was unveiled in 1922, beside the Renwick Post Office in High Street.

A replacement memorial was built 30 years later across the road at its current site.

The Ward memorial, also known as the Flaxbourne Fallen Soldiers Memorial, was built by local stonemason Charlie Butt and was unveiled on November 21, 1922 by Viscountess Jellicoe.

Wells Family The first Anzac Day service at the French Pass memorial in 2019.

The Marlborough Express reported the official ceremony and unveiling of the "beautiful structure", saying it had "set the standard for other war memorials in the district".

The money raised by the community to build the memorial was inconsequential compared to the man hours put into its construction, the Express said.

"They worked with their hands, and worked mightily many of them - their big achievement shows that. The numberless loads of heavy limestone were hewn and hauled by the settlers themselves.

"All the stonework was carried out in pure white limestone rock which was quarried from the white flecked hills around the domain grounds."

A war memorial heritage trail on the Marlborough District Council website provides an interactive experience for people wanting to learn about the stories behind some of the region's monuments.

* Kat Pickford has been commissioned by the Marlborough District Council to write heritage stories on local people. To read more stories about the region's people and places, check out the interactive Marlborough Heritage Trail online at maps.marlborough.govt.nz, and search 'heritage trails'.