Marlborough remembers the Anzacs in the face of a 'universal foe'

"Together in spirit." Marlburians commemorate Anzac Day during lockdown with socially distanced services.

Remembering the sacrifice of soldiers is even more important as the world battles a "universal foe", say Marlburians observing a socially distanced dawn service for Anzac Day.

"Together in spirit," New Zealanders across the country were encouraged to stand at their driveways at dawn, in the absence of traditional services due to coronavirus restrictions.

Marlborough resident Robyn Caughey was gathering with her neighbours at 6am to remember her cousins, who served to keep New Zealanders free.

She said it was particularly important to remember their service in 2020 as Kiwis made their own sacrifices under lockdown restrictions.

"This fight now, we've got a different foe," she said.

"It's a universal foe for the first time, so it's probably even more significant because everybody around the world is making the sacrifice."

Her neighbour Logan Paul said it was important to maintain Anzac Day traditions, even amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I think it's a tradition that's worth preserving regardless of what's going on for us at the moment," he said.

"They certainly went through a hell of a lot so we could do this."

Witherlea resident Carmel Myers stood at her driveway with a photo of her father, who served in Italy and Egypt during the Second World War.

"He tried to get in at 16 [years of age] in Christchurch and he couldn't get in, so he hitched ... and got up to Wellington and lied about his age and got in," she said.

"He fought in the army and did some Airforce, and so I wouldn't be here if he didn't make it back."

Marlborough RSA president Chris Bamber said they had always attended the dawn service on Anzac Day, even when they were overseas.

She said the military had always been a big part of her life, and wore her stepfather's medals as she stood on the driveway at dawn.

"They gave up their tomorrow's for our todays, so we need to remember that," she said.

It was important to continue Anzac Day traditions this year, especially as we had "our own battle on on our hands", she said.

"It's a very different Anzac Day this year, it's a very unique one and it will be remembered for years to come."

"Even though we can't be together as a group we're all together in spirit."

As well as honouring former veterans, she said it was also an opportunity to reflect on other services that kept us safe, such as current police and Defence Force members.

Members of the Marlborough District Brass Band played the Last Post from their driveways at 6am, with Blenheim and Districts Highland Pipe Band following up with 'Amazing Grace' at 11am.

Redwoodtown resident Noel Frater normally had a full schedule performing at various services on Anzac Day. He said it was "a little bit strange" to be playing the bagpipes from his driveway this year.

"I've been playing at Anzac services with bands all around the place since 1960," he said.

Members of the Pipe band usually travelled to the services in Picton, Renwick, Seddon and Havelock but instead would perform from their driveways. He hoped "dozens" of them would be joining him from all around Marlborough on Saturday morning.

"I guess why they thought 11 o'clock, all the main centres usually have an 11 o'clock service."