Free immigration advice for visa holders stranded by Covid-19

Many temporary work visa holders in Marlborough were essential wine industry workers during lockdown.

Temporary work visa holders caught out by Covid-19 are being offered free immigration advice in Blenheim this week.

A pop-up immigration consultancy clinic will be set up at House of Travel in Blenheim from 9am on Thursday July 9.

Migrants with work visas expiring between July 10 and September 24 can access free and confidential advice from agencies Straight Up NZ Immigration, Custom Immigration Consulting and House of Travel.

Straight Up NZ Immigration director Megan Rosene said the businesses had teamed up to give back to Marlborough’s hardworking community of temporary visa holders.

READ MORE:

* Bosses scramble to fill jobs as visas set to expire en masse

* Coronavirus: Cutoff date for visitor visa extensions 'ridiculous', Auckland woman says

* Coronavirus: NZ will be 'flexible, compassionate' to temporary visa holders



She said it was unfair for migrants to be asked to leave the country after helping to keep New Zealand afloat during the lockdown period.

“The vast majority were essential service workers, working the vintage, food processing, aged care or in supermarkets,” she said.

“They helped to keep our economy and our services running, and not at small risk to themselves in those early days when it was unclear how widely spread the Covid-19 virus was.”

Scott Hammond/Stuff Hundreds of wine industry visa holders attended a meeting in Blenheim last month where they were told to make plans to leave the country.

While temporary visa holders with visas expiring before July 9 were granted extensions until September, those with visas expiring later had been told by Immigration New Zealand they must make a plan to leave.

Hundreds of wine industry visa holders attended a meeting in Blenheim last month where they were told via Zoom by immigration officials to leave the country.

Many temporary visa holders were not a position to go home, with flights still not available to regions such as South America.

Rosene said it was important for these people to know their visa options so they did not end up in New Zealand unlawfully.

Attendees would need to register between 9am and 10am on Thursday at the House of Travel in Blenheim, on the corner of Queen Street and Market Street. They would then be contacted later in the day within 30 minutes of their interview.

They would need to bring their passport and a copy of their current or most recent visa.

The service was exclusively for temporary visa holders in Marlborough with expired visas who would not qualify for the September 25 extension.