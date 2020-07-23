Malcolm Aitken: The 'forever optimistic' restaurateur who was all about the people

A man famed for his humour and hospitality, family values and enthusiasm for Marlborough has died.

Malcolm Aitken died on Tuesday, about two years after a cancer diagnosis.

He leaves behind his wife of 57 years Jan Aitken, and their three daughters, Julie, Karrin and Rachel.

Stuff Malcolm Aitken celebrates a hole-in-one at the 12th in Rarangi in 2011.

Sorting through scrapbooks and photographs recording his many projects, the family prepare to farewell Aitken at the ASB Theatre Marlborough on Monday. The size of the venue a measure of all the lives he touched in his 77 years.

READ MORE:

* All eyes on the weatherman as top of the south ski field prepares to open

* Marlborough's power trust gets reshuffle as new term kicks into gear

* Voters select status quo for Marlborough Electric Power Trust



Aitken arrived in Marlborough as a ‘boy entrant’ at RNZAF Base Woodbourne in 1960.

Jan followed him to Marlborough after high school, and they married in 1963. “We were both state home kids, we didn’t have a brass razoo between us. It was more important we got to be together,” Jan said.

JENNIFER EDER | STUFF Scrapbooks reveal Jan and Malcolm Aitken featured in many Marlborough Express articles, including this 1989 feature.

They bought a restaurant called Top Spot on Alfred St in December 1970. Six years later they moved to a former bus depot on High St and Wynen St.

Top Spot was a family-friendly restaurant, with a clown performing on Sundays to celebrate children’s birthdays, and occasionally featuring Aitken himself on a unicycle.

“He loved being social, and he was a giver,” Rachel said.

His daughters grew up helping their parents in the restaurant, which opened every day except Christmas Day. “Sunday was family day ... but we had to stay off the phone, because the shop might ring if it got too busy,” Karrin said.

“He was forever optimistic, nothing was a problem.”

SUPPLIED Malcolm Aitken, second from right, with fellow shareholders at the Lake Rotoiti lodge.

Aitken helped build the Lake Rotoiti lodge. He played rugby, tennis and golf, and refereed rugby for about 18 years. He gained national and regional honours for his work in the community.

The Aitkens planted grapes in Rapaura in their last few years owning Top Spot, and sold the restaurant after their first harvest in 1991. It was a busy three years managing both, Jan said.

“The love of his life was probably his grandchildren,” Julie said. “They got the best years of him in a way, because he was home more. He had dinner every Thursday night with the grandkids.”

SUPPLIED Malcolm Aitken with his first grape harvest in 1991. It heralded the end of their 22 years at the Top Spot restaurant.

Aitken joined the Marlborough Electric Power Trust in 2015.

Fellow trustee Ross Inder recalled meeting Aitken at “the famous Top Spot”. “And they always had a mob in there.

“He used to say, ‘you don’t come to my place to dine out, you come to eat’. That’s how he was, he was a good, honest Kiwi.”

Aitken was one of the main “instigators” of the Marlborough wine festival back in the mid-1980s, when it involved buses travelling between wineries, before Brancott Estate became host in 1987.

Stuff Jan and Malcolm Aitken with a certificate of honour in 2014, one of three awards for his community work.

He “single-handedly” organised several Boeing 747s to bring festival-goers from Wellington, Inder said.

“The first call, by the plane-load, was always a champagne breakfast at Malcolm’s place.

“He was incredibly generous ... That enthusiasm and loyalty to Marlborough made him so valuable to the community ... he had that down-to-earth, common sense approach. It’s a great loss to the community.”

Marlborough Electric Power Trust chairman Ian Martella remembered people calling Aitken “the jackhammer” from his work blasting rock out of the way when the road to Rainbow Ski Field was built.

Scott Hammond/Stuff Malcolm Aitken compares power bills in 2009.

“And I would say, ‘you don’t even ski, Malcolm’, and he would say, ‘I know, but that’s just what you do for the community’. And that just epitomises who he was.”

Martella got to know Aitken better when he joined the power trust in 2015. The trust owned Marlborough Lines on behalf of its consumers.

“He was just all about the community, all about people. And everything revolved around Jan and his daughters. He was one of those really loving, family-oriented people.”