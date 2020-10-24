Traffic lights stolen in town renowned for not having traffic lights

Resident Doug Clark said the theft of the traffic lights was either for a laugh or for the money.

A set of temporary traffic lights have been stolen in Blenheim, a town renowned for not having traffic lights.

And while residents on the road where the construction work is going on say the theft is “a bit stupid”, one concedes the lights could make a “good souvenir”.

Although, at $13,000, perhaps the theft is more than just a prank.

Police posted on social media on Thursday that a remote set of lights had been stolen from New Renwick Rd, near the intersection with Battys Rd.

READ MORE:

* Single-lane roundabout too small for 'dangerous' intersection, residents say

* Pleasant Point Domain becomes sled dogs' racing circuit

* Coronavirus: Kiwi woman's Covid-19 Sound of Music parody goes worldwide



The lights, which had been taken from a locked garage after being packed away overnight, were owned by Fulton Hogan.

Resident Doug Clark said he saw a workman packing the lights away last week as he walked home.

He remembered thinking they could be stolen if they weren’t stored away overnight.

“It’s a good gimmick if you’re into the prank side of things, but also they’re quite valuable.

“It’d be either the money or for a joke.”

The traffic lights were part of ongoing roadworks due to a new roundabout going in at the intersection of Battys Rd and New Renwick Rd.

This round of roadworks was expected to take until February next year. The lights had been there for about two weeks already.

Design plans showed the roundabout would have a left turn bay from Battys Rd onto New Renwick Rd, and from New Renwick Rd onto Battys Rd. A new pedestrian crossing would be created on the Richardson Ave arm.

SOPHIE TRIGGER/Stuff The traffic lights were stolen on Tuesday night, but had since been replaced.

Resident Shirley Woodhouse said afternoon traffic could be backed up along New Renwick Rd because of the lights.

“It doesn’t really bother us, we can get out easy enough,” she said. “It’s just patience, that’s all.”

Neville Miller doubted the lights were taken in a moment of road rage. Most people had been patient with the roadworks.

He thought someone might have stolen the traffic lights as a “good souvenir” though.

Resident Helen Campbell thought stealing the lights was “a bit stupid”. The lights had actually made it easier for people to get across New Renwick Rd, she said.

“We’ve got the doctor and the chemist and the dentist over there in the complex ... The woman next to me is 86, and she just cannot get across the road. At the moment, with the lights, it actually helps.”