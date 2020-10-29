Truck carrying 25-tonne digger rolls 'probably 60 metres' down bank in Marlborough

The truck rolled “probably 60 metres down the bank” on Awatere Valley Rd on Wednesday morning.

First on the scene after a truck carrying a 25-tonne digger had rolled down a bank in Marlborough, power line mechanic Sam White was nervous about what he might find at the bottom of the hill.

But when the truck driver, a 60-year-old man, answered back, he was “pretty happy”.

White and another Marlborough Lines worker had been changing poles in Blackbirch, near Awatere Valley Rd, on Wednesday morning when a vineyard contractor raced to tell them he had just witnessed the accident.

A truck had gone over the bank, rolling multiple times, with its driver inside.

READ MORE:

* A busy weekend for Nelson Tasman emergency services

* Lucky escape for driver after car plunges down bank

* ANZ staff on social trip when minivan collided with truck, killing one



With no cellphone service, White and Kyle Marfell called their control tower to arrange emergency services.

They went down the bank to the truck about five minutes after the accident, and had to cut away bush and part of the door to get to the driver.

“We were pretty nervous going down the hill to see what we were going to find, to be honest,” White said.

“I was pretty happy when he answered my questions.”

White said the driver was conscious the whole time, but unable to move, and in a lot of pain.

“We just tried to make the guy as comfy as we can and wait it out for emergency services.

“We managed to keep him conscious which was good and keep him warm, the sort of first aid you get.”

Blenheim and Seddon Fire and Emergency were called to the scene shortly before 9am, as well as police, St John Ambulance and a helicopter from Nelson.

By 11.30am, the helicopter had transported the patient to Nelson Hospital.

Crewman and winch operator Carl Babe said it took some time to access and stabilise the patient.

“Once we arrived we got our intensive care paramedic down to the scene, stabilised the patient, and we winched him directly from the site,” he said.

“He was on quite a steep bank and in dense vegetation, it was very, very difficult access for crews so the safest way was just to winch him straight out.”

He said the truck had been going down an access road, when it came off with its load and rolled multiple times, “probably 60 metres down the bank”.

“It was carrying a large 25-tonne earth-moving digger and that’s gone over the bank with it,” he said.

“So it was quite a large piece of equipment to go so far and it would have been a pretty terrifying ride to the bottom I would think.”

Babe said it had been a great example of emergency services co-operating for a shared outcome.

A Nelson Marlborough Health spokesperson has confirmed the driver is in a stable condition in Nelson Hospital.