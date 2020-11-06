'It's not meant to be easy': workmates embark on coast-to-coast endurance ride on a WWI-themed scooter

Tracy Dixon (centre) is wearing a WWI German-themed hat, and the scooter is also wrapped in a genuine WWI German lozenge pattern. (Also pictured: Myles Nicholls (left), Neil Patterson, Aaron Patchett and Tony Wytenburg)

Raising money for cancer research, seeing the West Coast and the chance to “have a bit of a laugh” were reasons enough to get Tracey Dixon on a scooter for the first time in 25 years.

It’s not just any scooter, it’s one adorned in WWI-themed decorations, that will take her and four workmates 250km across the South Island.

The team at Classic Aero Machining Services will take on the Cancer Society Tranz Alpine Scooter Safari this Saturday, and are hoping the weather will be better than predicted.

“Unless the road is closed it will go ahead, so we need to be prepared for any conditions,” Dixon said.

“I guess it’s not meant to be easy. It’s not easy for people with cancer.”

Dixon will be taking on one of the hardest legs – from the Sheffield Pie Shop to Lake Lyndon.

“The worst part is the start of Porters Pass where you’re averaging about 20km an hour – the poor wee scooter just doesn’t quite have the willpower to go any further,” she said.

The scooter safari is a coast-to-coast endurance ride of 250 scooters, taking place over 250kms from Rangiora to Christchurch.

Dixon, administration manager at Classic Aero Machining Services, was roped in by owner Tony Wytenburg, who had signed up as an individual, pre-Covid when the event was scheduled for May.

When the team returned post-lockdown and the fundraiser was postponed, they decided to take on the challenge together.

“I came to work and said how about it and everyone was quite keen, so we changed it from an individual one to a team event,” Wytenburg said.

The team will also include production manager Neil Patterson, and machinists Myles Nicholls and Aaron Patchett.

There had been a few “hesitant yeses”, with one of the team riding a scooter for the very first time earlier this week.

“I haven’t ridden a scooter for 25 years,” Dixon said.

“Four months ago when it was suggested it seemed like a really great idea and now that it’s here I’m thinking; what have I got myself into.”

Wytenburg’s advice was to drive like “everyone wants to kill you”.

“If you keep that in the back of your mind, you’ll be right,” he said.

They would be helped in this mindset by the scooter’s WWI and Red Baron theme: with the help of Chris Boyce from Lone Wolf Signage and Design. The scooter is wrapped in a genuine WWI German lozenge pattern.

The vehicle could also emit a smoke screen, and there was a Fokker Tri plane mounted on the front. On the back of the scooter, Snoopy sat atop a kennel with a Lewis gun.

“Some people will get it, and some people won’t, it’s subtle,” Wytenburg said of theme.

Dixon said she had been convinced by the good cause of the Cancer Society, for which the team had already raised more than $2000.

“And it’s a great chance to get out after lockdown and have a laugh,” she said.

“There’s been so many things cancelled that you want to get behind something that’s actually going to succeed after so many things being cancelled.”

The Cancer Society Tranz Alpine Scooter Safari takes place from 8am on Saturday. Readers are encouraged to show their support for the Cancer Society through making a donation.