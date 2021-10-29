Marlborough in cleanup mode after 'weather bomb' smashes into region

Water damage inside the Clubs of Marlborough, after a storm hit Blenheim on Friday evening.

A sudden deluge caused by a southbound storm has caused flooding in Marlborough and damage to the Clubs of Marlborough.

Fire and Emergency communications shift manager Ian Littlejohn said that a sudden weather bomb had caused normal domestic flooding in Marlborough.

Crews from Blenheim, Rarangi, and Woodbourne had been called to assist with the flooding, which was caused by the storm drains being unable to handle the sudden deluge.

Littlejohn said that from reports things were quietening down.

Clubs of Marlborough chief executive Dan Roos said the heavy rain "sounded like a waterfall" coming off the roof by his office on Friday evening.

"And then it turned to hail."

Supplied It’s going to be a long cleanup inside the club after the storm smashed through.

The rain had somehow got in the roof and knocked some ceiling panels down, drenching the snooker room and causing a lot of damage, Roos said.

"We spoke to a commercial carpet cleaning company to get them in to deal with this, and they said they had a massive list of businesses in town in a similar position with flooding today.”

"So we're at the bottom of a very long list, we won't be able to get them in until tomorrow."

The Clubs would be closed overnight for repairs and so electronics could be checked, Roos said.

"We don't want people slipping over, and obviously there's a fire hazard with the electronics getting wet."