Picton battered by rain as Cyclone Hale reaches south

The effects of Cyclone Hale have caused heavy rain to fill Waitohi River under Canterbury St in Picton.

A ferry has delayed its sailing while cruise ship visits to Picton have been cancelled as the effects of Cyclone Hale are felt in the top of the south.

As the cyclone heads southeast over the North Island the effects are being felt as far south as Marlborough. Rain has filled rivers in Picton and Koromiko, and surface flooding has covered both lanes of State Highway 1. Traffic management is in place and drivers should expect delays.

MetService has issued a severe wind watch for parts of the Marlborough Sounds, as south to southeast winds could approach severe gales until 4am Thursday, while a heavy rain watch has been issued for Marlborough’s southeast coast, from Cape Campbell to Kaikōura until 9pm on Wednesday.

Interislander confirmed the Kaitaki ferry sailing scheduled for 2.15pm would wait for another half hour, as surface flooding on the highway was causing delays and long queues. Motorists were urged to drive carefully.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Traffic is backed up on State Highway 1 as surface flooding causes delays for motorists south of Picton.

Interislander also said on Wednesday morning it expected the weather would not cause any sailings to be cancelled, and tug boats could be brought out to guide the ferries into port if need be.

Cruise ship Silver Whisper had cancelled its visit to Picton scheduled for Wednesday and the Star Breeze scheduled to visit on for Friday had also changed its plans due to the weather conditions.

Surface flooding caused Para Rd in Koromiko, off State Highway 1 south of Picton, to be closed to traffic on Wednesday morning. The highway had stop/go traffic control in place and the area was being monitored, the Marlborough District Council said.

“Please drive with care and adhere to all road signage.”

Anthony Phelps/Stuff The traffic delays on SH1 caused a ferry sailing from Picton to wait an extra half hour.

Caution was also advised on SH1 through Mount Pleasant near the Lindens Rd intersection due to flooding on both lanes.

A National Rural Fire Authority rain gauge at Koromiko recorded 137.8mm of rain on Wednesday by 11.30am.

That was the highest in the region according to the Marlborough District Council’s rain report, followed by Waikawa at Boons Valley, which had 120.5mm.

The Waitohi River was running high and muddy under the Canterbury St bridge in Picton.

A spokesperson at Alexanders Holiday Park, beside the river and accessed over the Canterbury St bridge, said the property hadn’t been affected by flooding, and thought the rain had eased since midday.

“There’s only a little bit of drizzle now, it’s (the river) already dropped by half a foot probably,” they said about 1.30pm.

MetService forecast Cyclone Hale would move southeast over the central North Island, passing over Gisborne later on Wednesday.

The cyclone had caused stormy weather that pummeled parts of the North Island, leaving damage and slips, power outages and road closures in its wake.