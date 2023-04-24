New Hato Hone St John ambulance station opens in Kaikōura

Kaikōura community members attend the opening of the new ambulance station on Beach Rd on April 17.

A new state-of-the-art ambulance station in Kaikōura has been a “long time coming”.

The Hato Hone St John station officially opened on April 17, and is the first in the country to have a new LifePak CR2 defibrillator installed on site, an advanced model that will no doubt save lives in the coastal town.

Anne-Maree Harris, Hato Hone St John area operations manager for Tasman/Marlborough, said the new building was a “wonderful asset” for Kaikōura team, who were enjoying having a fit-for-purpose ambulance station to work from.

Hato Hone St John/Supplied John Whitehead, Hato Hone St John chancellor, centre left, with Mark Hislop, Kaikōura area committee chair, at the opening of the station on April 17.

“This new station will serve the Kaikōura community, and the region, for years to come,” Harris said.

The LifePak CR2 defibrillator could detect background noise and adjust voice prompts to be heard clearly in noisy environments, featured a child mode that delivered a lower energy level appropriate for young children, and had the ability to analyse a patient’s heart rhythm while CPR was being performed.

“This will definitely save lives, as every minute of delay, without CPR and defibrillation, decreases the chances of survival by 10 to 15%,” Harris said.

“The station is a fantastic asset for Hato Hone St John and builds on the work we have done in Kaikōura to strengthen resourcing in the region, such as the 24/7 double-crewed ambulance that now serves the community.”

Mark Hislop, Hato Hone St John Kaikōura area committee chair, said the committee was grateful to the local community groups and businesses from in and around the town that had supported the build.

“This new station has been a long time coming, and we are so grateful for the support of the Kaikōura community,” Hislop said.

STUFF Callum Sullivan-Roberts, 17, left, performed CPR and used a defibrillator to save the life of George Walls, who had a heart attack while playing over 60s football.

“Our area committee has worked tirelessly over the last few years on fundraising for this new station and thinking outside the box when it came to fundraising activities.

“I am so proud of everyone involved that we now have a state-of-the art ambulance station that will cement Hato Hone St John's commitment to Kaikōura.”

The station was completed and blessed at the end of March, but the official opening was set down for April 17 to allow landscaping and exterior work to be completed.