Labour to contest National stronghold with 'farming stock' candidate

A businesswoman from “farming stock” is to represent Labour in the Kaikōura electorate at this year’s general election.

Emma Dewhirst, who lives in Blenheim, was confirmed as Labour’s candidate on Friday night at a meeting of the party’s Kaikōura electorate branch.

“I am honoured to be chosen to represent Labour in this wonderfully diverse and sprawling electorate. I want to contribute my skills to help the next Labour Government to continue improving our water quality and environment and strengthen our resolve to deal with climate change,” she said.

The 33-year-old had a business degree at Massey University. She was currently working from home implementing freshwater farm plan regulations with Environment Southland.

“I come from farming stock. I’ve milked cows and understand the pressures farmers can face. They are not solely responsible for water that’s often no longer safe enough to swim in. Farmers and townies both share responsibility for helping restore our water quality so we New Zealanders can all be proud of it again. I want to be part of the solution.”

Dewhirst, who has two young children with partner Shaun, was president of the Blenheim Playcentre.

“I understand the critical importance of a good education system from early childhood onwards and will support our teachers and parents to get the resources needed to ensure our children get the best possible education.

“I will also work with our nurses and doctors to help resolve the needs of our health system here in Marlborough as well as the communities of Kaikōura and Hurunui, which I also very much want to see properly represented.”

The Kaikōura electorate has long been a safe blue seat – the last Labour win in the region a by-election in 1970.

But in 2020, incumbent National MP Stuart Smith held onto his seat by a margin of 2300. He won by 10,500 votes in 2017, and by 12,500 in 2014. But Labour took 44 per cent of the party vote in Kaikōura in 2020, compared to National’s 31 per cent, as Labour romped to its biggest victory in 50 years.

Former Labour Party candidate Matt Flight came close in Kaikōura in 2020.

Smith said at the time the only reason Matt Flight, Labour’s 2020 candidate, and the party did so well was because of Covid-19, with people thinking Jacinda Ardern had “saved their lives”. He confirmed in December he was running again this year.

Dewhirst said she realised National had long held the Kaikōura seat.

“That said, the current MP has a majority of not much more than a couple of thousand votes. He’s been there for three terms and I sense there’s a mood for change. I think I’ve got the background and energy to provide that.”

Margot Wilson, Labour’s campaign chairperson for the Kaikōura electorate, said Dewhirst was a fantastic candidate for the party.

“Our members are really excited at having Emma stand for Labour in this seat. We think it gives us a real prospect and are forming a strong team behind her campaign.”

The 2023 General Election will be held on Saturday, October 14. The official results will be declared on November 3.