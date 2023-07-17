Man charged with possessing, making intimate recordings

A man granted interim name suppression is set to go to trial on nine charges relating to intimate visual recordings.

A Marlborough man charged with making and possessing intimate visual recordings is set to go to trial.

The man was granted interim name suppression “until disposition” by a judge earlier this year. His occupation and place of work have also been suppressed.

He faced eight charges of possessing an intimate visual recording, and one charge of making an intimate visual recording, relating to alleged events between November 2022 and February this year.

The Blenheim District Court heard on Monday that the case was going to a judge-alone trial. A date for the trial would be set on August 15.

Crown Solicitor Mark O'Donoghue said he had read a “very comprehensive psychiatric report” and therefore did not oppose the continuation of the man’s name interim suppression.