Ranfurly Shield underdog story unforgotten 50 years on

From left, 1973 Marlborough team members Stephen Marfell, Duncan Cassidy and Brian Dwyer, at Blenheim’s Landsdowne Park, marking 50 years since they famously lifted the Ranfurly Shield.

It’s been five decades, but the memory of one of Marlborough's greatest ever sporting achievements is still fresh in the minds of a rugby team deemed underdogs, and later history makers.

Ramon Sutherland captained Marlborough’s senior representative side when the team challenged Canterbury for the Ranfurly Shield on July 28, 1973. Being the only nationally contested silverware up for grabs back then, lifting the shield was “the pinnacle” for any provincial team.

Marlborough Museum Marlborough captain Ramon Sutherland, centre right, dives for the ball at Lancaster Park in Christchurch on July 28. 1973.

A dozen players, who either were All Blacks or went on to become one, played for Canterbury that day, then considered the best team in the country. Few betted Marlborough would get the better of them, but the Red Devils never doubted their chances.

“We went down there knowing we could put on a good performance, but whether we would win or not, I don't think many people gave us a show,” Sutherland said.

“But it was just a bit of self-belief, and I think certainly once we got to half-time, we knew we were in with a great chance, and I think everyone lifted their performance, and that's what the Ranfurly Shield did.”

About 15,000 attended Canterbury’s first shield challenge of the season at Lancaster Park in Christchurch, and 3000 of them were Marlburians who had followed their team down.

Madness erupted in the away supporters section when the final whistle blew – Marlborough 13, Canterbury 6. Sutherland’s side had won Marlborough’s first, and only ever, “Log o' Wood”.

“Wow, we couldn't believe it, we'd beaten Canterbury. If you played them 10 times, they would’ve won nine of them, and it was our day,” Sutherland said.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Sutherland says big sporting moments such as his team’s victory that day “are never forgotten”.

“I don't think (the supporters) could believe it either.”

Along with his brother and former All Black Alan Sutherland, who passed away in 2020, the brothers and the rest of the forward pack were confident they could match Canterbury up front.

‘We had some good experienced fellas in the forwards, so we knew that wasn't a problem,” Sutherland said.

“We knew we could handle them.”

A “dour struggle” for possession between the holders and the challengers, the decisive point in the game came in the second half when Marlborough’s Brian Ford, who later became an All Black, burst out of a ruck with the ball and ran 50 or 60m to the try line.

The Press Sutherland lifts the shield high in front of a 15,000-strong crowd at Lancaster Park.

“He outpaced them all, because he was very fast, and yeah, that was the turning point.”

The victory had been a long time coming for Sutherland, who had played for the provincial side since 1958, and retired from rugby the year after their big win.

“I think it definitely had a big bearing to know that you’d done it, and it could be done again.”

They returned home heroes. Crowds lined central Blenheim to witness their team arriving back in town, displaying the shield in the front window of their bus.

“The mayor was there and thousands of people … a lot of back slapping and hugging and all that, as you would expect,” Sutherland said.

Marlborough defended the shield six times over the next year against teams from around the country who travelled to Lansdowne Park, all unsuccessful in their attempts to nab it.

Marlborough Express Marlborough's Tony Goddard, under pressure from Canterbury, attempts to kick the ball into touch.

Sutherland said ticket sales generated during that period were high, thanks to strong local turnout at every game, and the money generated enabled the union to build a new grandstand at the park still standing today.

Brian Dwyer was also part of that era. He was fresh out of university when he was called up to play for Marlborough in 1973, one of the youngest on the shield-lifting side.

Heading into the match as clear underdogs, he said the “general expectation” was that Canterbury would retain it.

“But I don’t think the players in the team saw it that way necessarily. We thought we were a pretty good side, and we were in with a show,” he said.

“You don't think you’re going to just walk down there and take the Ranfurly Shield off Canterbury, but we actually thought we were in with a chance, I think.”

Marlborough Express The scoreboard reveals Marlborough’s 13-6 win over Canterbury, sparking “madness” in the away supporters section.

Players weren’t paid to play, there was “no such thing as imports” in those days, and representative sides were almost guaranteed to be made up entirely of born and bred locals, he said.

“You got a couple of free jugs of beer after the game, that’s what the payment was.”

Before the existence of the National Provincial Championship, and at a time well before Super Rugby, the shield-holder was considered “the New Zealand champion side”.

“We celebrated in due course. Bill Steele, who was our masseur, slept with the shield in bed with him, to look after it,” he said.

“Everyone was very pleased … it was a major, major thrill.”

It was unclear who first dubbed them Red Devils following the famous victory, but the nickname stuck with them for good.

Marlborough Express Young Marlburians reach to touch the shield during the team’s warm welcome home in Blenheim.

“No one outside the team could believe it had happened I think. They called us the Red Devils, I think because everyone was supposed to be scared of us,” he said.

Dwyer’s father Pat Dwyer, who was then president of Marlborough Rugby Union, was already celebrating a milestone on the day he witnessed the famous victory from the stands.

“It was his and my mother’s 25th wedding anniversary that day,” Dwyer said.

The 1973 team held a reunion and public dinner in 1998 to mark their 25th anniversary as shield-holders. Attended by about 300 people, Dwyer said players who had moved overseas were flown home for the occasion.

The Red Devils would reunite once again for to mark the golden jubilee at a private function in Blenheim on July 28. The widows of the three players who had since died were amongst those invited.

“Things like that are never forgotten,” Sutherland said.