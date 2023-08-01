Man imported MDMA to his grandparents' house in Marlborough

A 22-year-old has pleaded guilty to a representative charge of importing drugs into the country. (File photo)

A 22-year-old Marlborough man who cannot yet be named has admitted to importing MDMA and ketamine into the country.

His grandparents’ house in Blenheim was one of the addresses he used to import the drug from Belgium.

Granted interim name suppression, the man initially faced 20 charges of importing class A drug MDMA (ecstasy) into New Zealand, and one charge of importing ketamine, when he appeared in court on May 22.

Those charges were replaced by one representative charge of importing drugs between April and November 2022, which he pleaded guilty to at Blenheim District Court on Monday.

He also pleaded guilty to possession of MDMA for supply, and possession of ketamine.

The man was arrested in May as part of “Operation Honeydew”, a joint mission between police and Customs. Police seized 1.8kg of MDMA, with a street value of $540,000 as part of the seven-month operation into the importation and sale of illicit drugs in Marlborough.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff MDMA had been delivered to several Blenheim addresses between April and November 2022.

A police summary of facts said during 2022, the man met people in online forums who persuaded him to import MDMA into New Zealand.

The man provided a number of addresses that could be used to receive packages without causing suspicion, including the Blenheim addresses of the man’s neighbour, grandparents, and several of his friends.

He arranged for MDMA to be sent from a supplier in Belgium over the dark web. Fifteen importations of the drug were successfully delivered to the addresses he provided between April and November 2022.

During the first week of November last year, New Zealand Customs were alerted to a number of imported packages that arrived at the border destined for various addresses.

An examination by Customs found a package destined for the man’s grandparents' house contained liquid MDMA in 300ml plastic pump spray bottles labelled as spray wax. As a result, checks were made to establish other packages had been delivered to other Blenheim addresses.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff The 22-year-old would reappear in Blenheim District Court for sentencing on November 7.

Five packages containing MDMA were delivered to a Mayfield address between April and July, addressed to a fictional name. The same name was used for four packages sent to his grandparents’ house in September and October.

Six packages containing MDMA delivered between August and October were addressed to a person the man had formerly resided with in Blenheim, but who had moved overseas in 2021.

Blenheim police then executed a search warrant at the man’s Redwoodtown residence on May 17 this year. When they arrived, the man picked up a package of MDMA from inside the property and attempted to hide it from police.

“In his haste to hide it, he dropped it on the outside exterior backdoor pathway, where it was uplifted by police,” the summary said.

The package contained 1.8kg of MDMA.

Supplied MDMA is originally manufactured to a liquid form, and through a heating process, changes its state from liquid to a powder form, the police summary said. (File photo)

When spoken to by police, the man admitted “to having on occasions imported MDMA”.

He had not previously appeared before the court.

A sentencing date was set for November 7, which the man’s lawyer Marcus Zintl said would give a forensic psychologist enough time to complete a report on the 22-year-old.

“He’s also attending drug counselling voluntarily, and also some ACC counselling,” Zintl said.

Judge Gary Barkle ordered a pre-sentence report and an alcohol and drug report to be completed before the sentence date. The judge also granted the continuation of the man’s interim name suppression until his next appearance.

The 22-year-old was remanded on bail to a Canterbury address with the same conditions set on May 22, which banned him from entering Blenheim, accessing the internet, possessing any device with internet access, consuming alcohol or drugs, or contacting Turoia Te Keeti – a 23-year-old jointly charged with importing ketamine.