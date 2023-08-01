Man pleads not guilty to arson at Fairhall property

A property on Corletts Rd in Fairhall is gutted following a well involved fire on July 10.

A Marlborough labourer has denied intentionally causing a fire that destroyed a Marlborough property.

Jack Norris, 37, was charged with arson, assaulting police, burglary and two charges of intentional damage in relation to a fire on Corletts Rd in Fairhall last month.

Appearing via audiovisual link while in custody, Norris denied all charges and elected trial by jury at Blenheim District Court on Monday.

Police withdrew a charge of wilful damage and a second charge of assaulting police, which had also been laid in relation the fire.

He was remanded in custody and would next appear in court on October 2.

The blaze at the Fairhall property on July 10 was well involved when Fire and Emergency crews arrived about 1pm that day. A fire investigator was later called.

A vineyard sleepout was gutted during the fire.