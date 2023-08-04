'Precious items' saved from soon-demolished Marlborough church

The roof of St Joseph's Catholic Church in Picton is gradually taken down on Monday.

The demolition job has already started, but some parts of a Marlborough church will be salvaged before it’s completely gone.

St Joseph's Catholic Church in Picton was deemed an earthquake risk after getting a new building standard (NBS) rating of 10%, and a decision was made in May for it to be levelled.

The building had not held a service since January 2019, and the church’s operations had since moved next door, with a new worship space created at the now-closed St Joseph’s School.

Greg Stretch, Star of the Sea Steering Committee chair, said the church’s “precious items” had already been saved, or would be, as the building was taken down bit by bit.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Some items and building materials will be saved from the church, including timber and the foundation stone.

The foundation stone, the stained-glass window, and some timber would be saved, Stretch said.

“Other features, such as art work and pews, have already been incorporated into the new worship space.”

St Joseph’s had a history at the Auckland Street site spanning 158 years, as the original church opened in 1865, but the foundation stone for the building being demolished was laid in 1917.

Work to dismantle it began in mid-July, and was expected to be complete by late August or early September, Stretch said.

“The main reason to complete the demolition of the church was health and safety-related, due to its poor condition,” he said.

The land the church stood on was likely to go on the market after the job was done, but Stretch said “no progress has been made on the sale of the land as of yet”.