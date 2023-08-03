Woman thrown and dragged around room in family violence incident

A woman says she feels like a “complete let-down to her children” after being assaulted twice. (File photo)

A woman has been left feeling worthless, “like a punching bag” for allowing a man to be a part of her life that threw and dragged her around a room.

Daniel James Officer, 45, was already serving an intensive supervision sentence for a family violence conviction when he assaulted the woman in Picton on January 28.

Officer was “quite intoxicated” that day, when a verbal argument between him and the woman escalated, Judge Garry Barkle said, referring to a police summary of facts.

“You grabbed her by her left upper arm and threw her around the room, ripping her clothes,” the judge said.

“You then dragged her by the arm around the room, while she was screaming and crying for you to let her go.”

The victim was left with bruising on her left arm.

Three months later on April 28, the victim’s young child was present when another argument broke out between the pair.

Officer grabbed the victim by her face with both hands and pushed her into a door. She tried to get away, but Officer pushed her onto a bed and held her down by the face.

He blocked the woman and her child were blocked from leaving when they tried to flee the address. The victim called police after finally being able to leave.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Daniel James Officer has been sentenced to imprisonment at Blenheim District Court on Monday.

Officer heard his victim “suffers each day, from having allowed an abusive person like yourself to be part of her life”, as Judge Barkle read the woman’s victim impact statement at Blenheim District Court on Monday.

“You have left her feeling like she is nothing, worthless, unloveable, and a punching bag. She now lives in fear every day. Each little noise gets her heart racing,” the judge said.

“Her job has suffered, her ability to parent her children was similarly detrimentally impacted. She feels like a complete let-down to her children.”

Officer pleaded guilty to two charges of assault on a person in family relationship and one charge of breaching an intensive supervision following the incidents. He also admitted breaching a community work sentence, and was caught drink-driving in Motueka on December 6 last year.

The court heard on Monday that Officer already had six prior drink-driving convictions, and that there were five protection orders in place against him, relating to five different protected persons.

His previous offending history also included five convictions of male assaults female, four convictions for common assault, two convictions of assault with intent to injure, and one conviction of assault on a person on a person in a family relationship, which Judge Barkle listed as “aggravating personal matters” when deciding on a sentence.

Officer was sentenced to a total of 21 months’ imprisonment on the five charges. He was disqualified from driving for 28 days following his release, and required to drive with an alcohol interlock device for one year following that period, and a zero alcohol licence for three years after that.