Man admits firing shotgun at Blenheim Police Station

A man has admitted firing a shotgun at a police station from a ute in a drive-by shooting in Blenheim.

No one was injured in the incident, but one of the two rounds went through a window and damaged a second-floor room.

Brooke Anthony Monson, 28, was sitting in the front passenger seat while his friend Christopher Jon Tait, 31, drove Monson’s ute past the Blenheim Police Station, about 6.24pm on May 28, a police summary of facts said.

Monson had rolled down his window, pointed a shotgun at the station, and fired two shots in quick succession. The first round went through a window, and the second hit an outside wall, causing damage to the plasterwork.

Two officers and member of the public, “startled by the sound of gunfire”, were in a room below at the time, the summary said.

The pair then drove away and abandoned the ute at a reserve on Taylor Pass Rd, and Monson reported it as stolen the following morning.

They were both arrested on July 30. Monson and Tait did not allow police to access their cellphones, and were charged with failing to carry out obligations under the Search and Surveillance Act.

Monson pleaded guilty to the charge, and to a charge of discharging a firearm with intent to intimidate, at the Blenheim District Court on Monday.

Tait admitted being the driver of the vehicle on July 17.

Monson had been on electronically monitored bail at an Ashburton address.

His lawyer John Holdaway said since the offending, Monson had “left the organisation (gang) he was associated with”.

A pre-sentence report and alcohol and drug report were ordered by Judge Jo Rielly.

Monson was remanded in custody to reappear for sentence on October 2.

Judge Rielly said the outcome was likely to be a term of imprisonment, and police also wanted Monson to be disqualified from driving.