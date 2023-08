Police were called to a Hutcheson St address in Mayfield, Blenheim on Wednesday afternoon.

Police have been called to a Blenheim property following a possible firearm incident.

Two people were taken into custody on Wednesday afternoon after police received a report of a person possibly presenting a firearm at a Hutcheson St address, a police spokesperson said.

Inquiries were under way to establish exactly what took place.

“There are no reports of injuries and no risk to the public,” the spokesperson said.