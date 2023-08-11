Man reappears on charges of abducting, raping girl in Blenheim

Police had been called to the Blenheim Railway Station in relation to the charges on April 2.

A 23-year-old remains in custody after being accused of abducting and raping a school-aged girl in Blenheim.

He was charged with abducting and raping a girl aged under 12 following an alleged incident at the Blenheim Railway Station on April 2.

It is understood the man was in Marlborough on the Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) scheme.

He entered not guilty pleas to charges of raping a female under the age of 12, and abduction for sex with a girl aged under 12 at Blenheim District on April 26, as his lawyer Emma Riddell said she needed time to “properly review the disclosure” of evidence from police with the man.

Pleas had not yet been entered on two charges of sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection.

Appearing via audiovisual link and assisted by an interpreter at Nelson District Court on Friday, the man’s plea positions remained unchanged.

The man was remanded in custody, and his interim name suppression would continue until at least his next hearing date at the Nelson Court on August 24.