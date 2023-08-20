Man's life 'all went to custard' during meth addiction

Max Lewis Veldkamp, 30, has pleaded guilty to 23 charges, in what his lawyer described as “very much methamphetamine-related” offending. (File photo)

A Marlborough man who went on a crime spree after a friend offered him methamphetamine now awaits sentence on 23 charges.

Among the charges faced by Max Lewis Veldkamp, 30, were theft, burglary, and dangerous driving, committed on February 26 last year.

A police officer had spotted Veldkamp driving on Waikawa Rd in Picton with a rear licence plate that did not match his vehicle, about 11.54am, a police summary of facts said.

The officer attempted to stop Veldkamp by turning on the patrol car’s lights and siren, but Veldkamp accelerated away at high speed, crossing onto the wrong side of the road towards oncoming traffic.

A short time later, Veldkamp entered a supermarket car park and stole a registration plate, placing it on his own car.

He then drove to a rural workshop on Vickerman St, near Blenheim, and used a crowbar to force his way inside, stealing four shotguns with about 25 rounds of ammunition, and an empty fuel container.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Veldkamp fled police on Waikawa Rd, in Picton, crossing onto the wrong side of the road towards oncoming traffic. (File photo)

The break-in was caught on CCTV camera.

When police visited Veldkamp at 11.40pm, his registered licence plates had been reattached, and they found the crowbar and fuel container in the car boot.

Veldkamp told police he had swapped licence plates on his car before, but not on that day.

Police charged Veldkamp with dangerous driving to evade police, theft, dishonestly using a licence plate, and burglary.

He also faced charges of receiving stolen property, drink-driving, unlawfully converting a motor vehicle, burglary, failing to stop for police, dangerous driving, using a document for pecuniary advantage, accessing a computer system for a dishonest purpose, failing to help a detective in a search, and several theft and shoplifting charges, including taking petrol without paying, and the theft of clothing worth $139.98 from Rebel Sport Blenheim.

Veldkamp pleaded guilty to 23 charges in total and appeared at the Blenheim District Court on Thursday.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Veldkamp will reappear for sentence on November 27 at the Blenheim District Court on Thursday.

The court heard the charges covered 15 separate incidents, some occurring while Veldkamp was on bail.

His lawyer John Holdaway said the offending was “very much methamphetamine-related”.

Judge Tony Zohrab said, referring to pre-sentencing reports, Veldkamp had “many good qualities” and had been described as a good father, and as a hard worker by his employer.

“All sorts of good things (were) going on at that stage, and then he was introduced to meth by a friend, and that’s when it all went to custard,” Judge Zohrab said.

The starting point for sentencing on all charges was set at 59 months’ imprisonment.

Judge Tony Zohrab said a term at a residential rehabilitation facility would be the only alternative option to prison.

He adjourned the case so that residential rehabilitation could be looked at.

A new sentence date was set for November 27 so that an updated alcohol and drug report could be completed, and Veldkamp was remanded on bail.