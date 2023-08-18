House in rural Marlborough goes up in flames

Fire and Emergency crews have responded to a house fire on Queen Charlotte Drive in the early hours of Friday morning.

Volunteer fire crews in Marlborough had an early morning wake-up call on Friday when they were called to a house fire in Linkwater.

Units from Linkwater, Havelock and Picton stations responded about 1.55am, and found a house on Queen Charlotte Drive fully involved in flames when they arrived, a Fire and Emergency spokesperson said.

Tankers from Blenheim and Waihopai were then called, and the fire was nearly completely extinguished by 3.30am.

Hot spots were dampened down, and some of the roofing iron of the house was removed to allow crews to get into the deep-seated areas of fire, the spokesperson said.

“They were on scene for quite some time, we still had crews on scene until about 7am this morning, just making sure that everything was fully extinguished and there was no more hotspots. So we had multiple crews responding in and out throughout the night.”

The cause of the fire was yet to be confirmed, and it was not being treated as suspicous at this stage, but a fire investigator had been notified.

There were no reports of injuries.