Temporary fix to be repaired on State Highway 1 in Marlborough

Weld Pass on State Highway 1, will close overnight on Thursday after a large depression in the road was identified on Tuesday afternoon.

A stretch of State Highway 1 in South Marlborough will be closed on Thursday night, for a further repair a week after maintenance work on the road.

Weld Pass, between Blenheim and Seddon, will close from 8pm on Thursday to 5am on Friday, with a midnight opening to allow queued vehicles through.

Rob Service, Waka Kotahi system manager for the top of the south, said a routine safety inspection on Tuesday afternoon had identified a large depression in the road, caused by a section of the pavement that had deteriorated and cracked.

“This has to be fixed urgently to ensure the safety of all road users,” Service said.

“Because the road through the Weld Pass is very narrow, and due to the location of the depression in the middle of the road, a night closure is necessary to complete the repair as quickly and as safely as possible.”

Anthony Phelps/Stuff A 30kph speed limit is already in place on Weld Pass until the emergency maintenance work can be done.

The road closure came a week after planned maintenance work on Weld Pass put the stretch of highway under stop/go traffic management for three nights.

A Waka Kotahi spokesperson said the depression in the road was identified during last week’s maintenance work, and a temporary “make-safe repair” was done.

But the inspection on Tuesday showed that due to the nature of the ground in the area, the depression had deteriorated further, the spokesperson said.

“The cause of the problem is being investigated. If it is due to a contractor fault, the cost of the repairs will be covered by the contractor.”

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Rob Service, Waka Kotahi system manager top of the south, says Weld Pass is a key transport route.

A 30kph speed limit was in place until the “emergency maintenance” work could be done, when crews would mill or remove the old road surface before adding new, deeper layers.

Service said Weld Pass was a key transport route, and Waka Kotahi was mindful of the freight and ferry traffic that used the road daily.

“And it’s vital the highway is in the best shape it can be for the thousands of vehicles that use it every week,” Service said.

“I know closures are frustrating for road users, but it is the safest and most efficient option for work such as this when there is machinery and crews involved and not enough space to let traffic through.”