Name suppression lapses for man who raped 11-year-old girl in Blenheim

Steven Tari Tambean Garae raped and sexually violated an 11-year-old girl in the public toilets at the Blenheim Railway Station in April.

The name suppression of a man that raped and sexually violated an 11-year-old girl in the public toilets at Blenheim’s train station has lapsed.

He is 23-year-old Steven Tari Tambean Garae. He pleaded guilty to rape and two counts of sexual violation last week.

The judge had ordered Garae’s name suppression to continue for seven days, so that his lawyer could look into getting him moved from Christchurch Men’s Prison, due to concerns for his safety.

A police summary of facts said Garae, of Vanuatu, followed the victim and her friend, also an 11-year-old girl, as they travelled towards the Blenheim Railway Station on Sinclair St about 9.25am on April 2.

One girl was on a bike and the other was on a scooter.

Garae walked alongside and chatted to them as they approached the station car park.

When they arrived, Garae grabbed the victim by the wrist and pulled her towards the public toilets. He raped and sexually violated the girl inside the toilet block, the summary said.

Garae then ran away from the area, and a concerned member of the public notified police. The 23-year-old, who was in Marlborough on the Recognised Seasonal Employer scheme, was located and arrested in central Blenheim an hour later.

The victim suffered injuries as a result of the rape.

Garae did not enter any pleas when he appeared at the Blenheim District Court on April 3, the day after the incident, prevented by “considerable difficulties” in finding an interpreter. He was remanded in custody and granted interim name suppression.

He pleaded not guilty to rape and abduction charges on April 26, in order to give his lawyer Emma Riddell time to review the evidence with her client.

Garae will be sentenced at Blenheim District Courthouse on October 12.

Garae, assisted by an interpreter, pleaded guilty to raping a female under the age of 12 and two charges of sexual violation on August 24. An abduction charge was withdrawn by the Crown.

A family member of the victim sobbed as she watched Garae plead guilty via audiovisual link. The family member watched from a small room in the Blenheim courthouse, as Garae appeared in Nelson.

Judge Tony Zohrab ordered a pre-sentence report and a section 38 report, which would assess if Garae was mentally fit. The judge said his sentence starting point would be 10 years’ imprisonment.

Garae was remanded in custody, and would be sentenced at the Blenheim District Court on October 12.