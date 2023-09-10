Busy summer ahead for top of the south road workers

Waka Kotahi will carry out “resilience work” on the Whangamoa Saddle, State Highway 6 over the next few months.

Waka Kotahi’s top of the south summer maintenance calendar is jam-packed, with work planned on both sides of the Whangamoas.

Rob Service, Waka Kotahi system manager for the top of the south, said they aimed to renew around 140km of local state highways, including sections of SH1, SH6 and SH60.

“It means our contractors will spend more time working on the roads, but their mahi will see drivers get safer, smoother journeys,” Service said.

Waka Kotahi will be carrying out as much work as possible between now and mid-December to reduce the impact on people’s holiday travel plans, meaning road-users can expect to see more roadworks over the next few months.

Flooding across Te Tau Ihu in August last year meant that almost half of last summer’s maintenance was focused on two large sites, Service said.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Road renewal treatments will be applied to several sites across Te Tau Ihu, including State Highway 60, Tākaka Hill.

But this year’s road renewal work would be spread across several smaller sites, including SH60 between Appleby and Motueka, Three Brothers corner at the junction of SH6 and SH60, SH60 Tākaka Hill, SH6 Whakatu Drive, SH6 Foxhill, SH6 Hope Saddle and SH1 Weld Pass.

Most of the maintenance will be done under night closures or stop/go traffic management to minimise disruption, and Service said more information will be provided about the projects before they begin.

Whakatu Drive between McGlashen Ave and the Quarantine Rd roundabout will be closed for up to 10 nights between September 17-29 for asphalting work on the Link Road roundabout and the Link Road extension.

And Waka Kotahi also had other projects lined up.

"We have resilience work on the Whangamoas, the Dellow's Bluff underslip, and critical sites to fix on Marlborough Sounds roads. Along with proactive resilience work and other safety improvement projects, there will be a lot happening on our state highways across the region,” Service said.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Flooding in the top of the south in August 2022 meant almost half of last summer’s road maintenance was focused on two large sites, Service said.

Meanwhile, Picton’s Dublin St would remain closed to both vehicles and pedestrians until about March 2025 while a new overbridge and other infrastructure was built.

With a large amount of work planned this summer, Service said drivers should use Waka Kotahi’s Journey Planner, as it was important to check road conditions before travelling.

“It has all the information you need to ensure you can get to where you're going, including information on road works and expected time delays. Its information and advice are essential if you have crucial connections to make as there may be multiple work sites on longer journeys."

Service acknowledged that roadworks often coincided with people's holiday plans.

"This is because road renewals and re-sealing has to be completed during the warmer, drier months, the same time New Zealanders and visitors from overseas are travelling on our state highways,” he said.

"Whenever you come up to a worksite, remember that our road workers are doing their best to complete their work and keep you moving at the same time. Please be respectful and follow their advice and instructions.”