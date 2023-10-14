Marlborough brewery moves to Christchurch after nearly two decades

Renaissance Brewing head brewer Sean Moss says it will be “sad to see the door close” on the company’s time at old Grove Mill.

A brewery born in Blenheim 18 years ago is moving out of town after outgrowing the space they need.

Renaissance Brewing made their first beer at the old Grove Mill – a 165-year-old brewery site on Blenheim’s Dodson St – in 2005. Brandhouse took over in 2018, after the brewery went into voluntary administration.

Renaissance has more than doubled it’s sales since then, and Brandhouse realised 12 to 18 months ago that they needed a bigger site, said managing director Jason Dellaca.

“There was obviously the need to get a better set up for our packaging in particular, so we needed to either get a second building or upgrade to a building in Blenheim, or shift to a building in Christchurch,” Dellaca said.

Alternative sites in Marlborough were looked at, but a decision was made to shift all operations to Christchurch, placing Renaissance under the same roof as other Brandhouse brands.

Brya Ingram/Stuff Renaissance Brewery will be moved out of their current site on Dodson St in Blenheim by October 31.

“We have a facility in Christchurch, so to move the packaging into that facility gave us consolidatory benefits,” he said.

Increasing freight and petrol costs were also factors, as most of the cans and bottles brewed in Blenheim were being shipped down to their distribution centre in Christchurch.

“When you took into account things like freight movements from Blenheim to Christchurch, efficiencies of consolidating our production units, etcetera, Christchurch just became a more logical movement,” Delleca said.

Other in-house brands such as Social, an RTD (ready-to-drink) range, have also been brewed and packaged at Dodson St since 2020. Renaissance and those brands would now all be brewed at a site 200m down the road from Brandhouse’s packaging facility in Christchurch.

But the “spiritual home” of Renaissance would always be Marlborough, and Delleca said its branding would continue to reflect where it was birthed.

Brya Ingram/Stuff Renaissance Brewery launched their Social RTD drinks range following the Brandhouse takeover in 2018.

“It’s always sad when you have to move a brand, but you do sometimes have to make decisions based on business factors, and we very much still view renaissance as being a Marlborough brand,” he said.

“It was born and bred in Marlborough, and it will always be close to our hearts ... we plan to deliver exactly what we deliver now to all of our fans up in Marlborough.”

Renaissance head brewer Sean Moss was one of two permanent staff at old Grove Mill, and had decided to move to Christchurch with the brewery.

“I'm excited to move, excited for where we can push the brands from here,” Moss said.

Having worked for Renaissance since 2016, he said there had been a “lot of changes over the years ... all for the better”.

Stuff Renaissance beer is served next door to the old Grove Mill site at Dodson Street Beer Garden.

“It will be sad to see the door close on this place, it’s where I cut my teeth, where I learned how to brew, but excited for the future,” Moss said.

The brewery will be fully moved out by October 31, and Delleca hoped the Dodson St site could be taken over by another local brewing company once they were gone.

“I think it would be fantastic if another brewer, or even a new brewery, wanted to set up there. We are currently in talks with a few parties, but obviously if anybody was interested, they’re welcome to contact us to discuss,” he said.

And if the site wasn’t taken over by someone else, Moss said all the brewing kit from Dodson St would also be moving with them down south.