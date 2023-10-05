Marlborough mountainbiker beats older teens to become national champ

525 young cyclists are competing at the Skoda National School MTB Championships in Blenheim this week.

He’s only 16-years-old, but a Marlborough Boys’ College student is the best high school cross-country mountainbiker in the country. And he’s done it on home turf.

Finn McKenzie claimed gold in the Skoda National School MTB Championships under-20 boys’ solo cross-country race on Wednesday, leading a pack that included boys at least a year older than him.

But he was just as stoked to have placed second along with his two teammates, one of whom was only 15, in the under-20 boys’ cross-country team relay event later that day.

“It’s pretty awesome, we’re a young team for under-20s... top three, that was our goal,” Finn said.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Finn McKenzie, 16, leads the pack in the under-20 boys’ cross-country race at the Skoda National School MTB Championships in Blenheim on Wednesday.

Hosted by the Marlborough Mountain Bike Club, this week’s national school championships were being held in Blenheim from October 4-7, and a lot of preparation work had been done by the club to ensure the Wither Hills Farm Park was competition-ready.

Finn thought it was “pretty awesome for Marlborough” to have had new biking trails built in the Wither Hills especially for the event, which he and other club members had been able to train on leading up to the champs.

“It’s been good for the mountain bike club, when you can give back to the best (riders) in Marlborough,” Finn said.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff The Marlborough Boys’ and Marlborough Girls’ cross-country relay teams pictured together, from left, Finn McKenzie, 16, Lachlan McNabb, 17, Maddy Sinclair, 16, Neve McKenzie, 14, Erin Green, 17, and Elijah O’Donnell, 15.

Team member Lachlan McNabb, 17, said it had been between them and race winners Hamilton Boys’ High School as to who the hot favourites were.

“(The course) became a bit more difficult than when we trained it, but we just had to readjust,” Lachlan said.

And as the third teammate, Elijah O’Donnell, was still only 15, the trio would have another chance of upgrading their silver to gold in the relay event at next year’s national champs.

“All of us have still got another year, or two, in us,” Finn said.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Finn has won a silver medal in the u-20 cross-country boys’ team relay, along with his gold in the under-20 boys’ solo cross-country race.

With no expectations going into their relay race, the Marlborough Girls’ College under-20 cross-country relay squad thought it was “pretty cool” to come second.

Maddy Sinclair, 16, said she didn’t even take notice of winners Cashmere High School taking the lead.

“We were just focusing on our own race,” she said.

Maddy also got a bronze medal in the under-20 girls’ solo cross-country event. Her dad and Marlborough Mountain Bike Club treasurer, Neil Sinclair, said Marlborough could be “really, really pleased” by the results so far.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF Maddy Sinclair, 16, celebrates with her parents after finding out the Marlborough Girls’ College relay team had won silver in their u-20 cross-country race.

“It’s really exciting. It was a bit of a buzz seeing our local club kids performing at that level on their own tracks. It’s kind of why the club is doing what it's doing really, just to give the kids an opportunity to race on their own tracks,” he said.

“It’s going to sound bad, but we almost kind of expect good results out of Maddy, Finn and Lachlan and all those guys.”

Sinclair said a total of 525 young cyclists entered into this year’s national school champs. Most of them were taking part in more than one race, and Sinclair said there had been 1180 entries across all events and age divisions.