Passengers escape injury after crash in Blenheim

Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Budge and Warwick streets.

No people were injured after a two-vehicle crash at an intersection in Blenheim on Thursday.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand responded with two trucks from Blenheim Volunteer Fire Brigade to the crash at the intersection of Budge St and Warwick St in the suburb of Mayfield about 3.40pm, a spokesperson said.

Hato Hone St John responded with one ambulance and assessed two people at the scene.

“No patients required treatment or transport,” a spokesperson said.

A police spokesperson said there were no road closures as a result of the crash.