A try in 13 minutes and a dream realised - Marlborough's World Cup players

Kyren Taumoefolau, 20, left, and Sam Moli, 24, are back home in Marlborough after playing for Tonga at this year’s Rugby World Cup.

Dreams came true for two rising stars of Marlborough rugby as the world witnessed them play on the game’s biggest stage, and not in black jerseys.

For one of the two, it took only 13 minutes of game time to leave his mark on the scoreboard.

Kyren Taumoefolau, 20, was called up to represent Tonga earlier this year for the Pacific Nations Cup, then received a call from the Tongan selectors a few weeks before this year’s Rugby World Cup saying, “you’ve got 5 days, and then we’re in France”.

“It was definitely a dream to play for Tonga as well for the World Cup, so yeah, I was pretty excited,” Taumoefolau said.

The 20-year-old was the youngest in the Tongan side and one of the youngest playing at the tournament, attracting a lot of attention wherever he went in France.

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images Taumoefolau plants the ball in the corner to score a try for Tonga against Romania on October 9.

“Everywhere we went from Paris to Toulouse to Nantes, to all those places, everyone wanted to talk to you just because of the age thing ... we got a media person who’s always with us from the Rugby World Cup and they kind of let you know ‘hey this is what you should say’, but it's pretty much just go out there and be you," he said.

Not used in Tonga’s first three pool games, his big moment came 67 minutes into their final match against Romania on October 9, when Taumoefolau got the go ahead to run on in front of the 45,000-strong crowd in Villeneuve-d'Ascq.

He was passed the ball three minutes later, with space out wide and in front. The rest was a blur.

“I got a few touches, got a try, and yeah, nearly got another one, so I was pretty lucky,” he said.

“I can't remember much, I just remember running and putting the ball down in the corner, and I just remember the crowd all standing.”

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images Moli, in the No.16 jersey, comes up against Ireland’s Craig Casey at Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes on September 16.

At full-time, Taumoefolau’s cellphone was “going off” with messages and calls from friends and supporters who got up early to watch the game, including his family watching in Renwick.

“I got a lot of support from my home town in Marlborough. It's a real humbling experience to be honest,” he said.

A club rugby player for Picton’s Waitohi, playing in the Tongan jersey was “way more physical, way faster” than a typical weekend game at home.

“At an international level it’s more just fine-tuning, coming together, gelling, because at the end of the day everyone knows how to play footy, it’s just getting those final touches in,” he said.

Sam Moli, 24, another Marlborough Boys’ College old boy, faced rugby heavyweights Ireland, South Africa and Scotland in Pool B after also being selected for Tonga, for what was also his first-ever World Cup.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Taumoefolau scored a try for Tonga at the Rugby World Cup within 13 minutes of game time in France.

“It’s a dream come true. I've always had the dream and goal to get to the World Cup, I’ll always hold that memory, forever,” Moli said.

Tonga were unable to reach the quarterfinals, finishing 4th in their pool. They were “chucked in the deep end” though, given the calibre of the teams in their draw, Moli said.

“It was definitely a good tester for us, the younger generation, so when it comes to the next World Cup, we have the experience playing the tier one teams, and it tested our character as well on the field,” he said.

His campaign was cut short in Tonga’s third match of the tournament after going in on 2.03m tall, 117kg Springboks lock Eben Etzebeth, breaking his thumb in the process.

“You could imagine the force he was running [with] while I was going to meet him with the tackle, but obviously it didn’t go as I wanted to,” Moli said.

“The feedback from South Africa, it had been a week, but they were still sore from the physical battle we had against them.”

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Moli, left, and Taumoefolau will both be playing for Super Rugby team Moana Pasifika next year.

Playing alongside fellow Marlburian Taumoefolau – someone he’d witnessed coming up through the ranks, and seeing him score a try in their final Rugby World Cup game, Moli said, “you couldn't ask for any more”.

“We were just so happy for him, like the whole bench just got up and just cheered for him,” he said.

The hooker had scored four tries for Tonga himself in the lead up to the tournament, and was “really gunning for one at the World Cup”.

“I’ll definitely make that a goal for the next World Cup,” he said.

Moli and Taumoefolau found out after flying home from France that they would be playing for the same Super Rugby team, Moana Pasifika, in 2024.

Moli’s current contract with the team was extended, and Taumoefolau, who played in their under-20 side this season, signed a three-year deal on Sunday.