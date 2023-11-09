Marlborough wine researcher wins Master of Wine scholarship

Marlborough-based Dr Sachi Rana is one of three people globally to be awarded the 2023 Taylor’s Port Golden Vines Diversity Scholarship this year.

Not many people can call themselves a Master of Wine, a title given to an elite group of individuals who know pretty much everything, “from grape to glass”, about how wine is made and sold.

Marlborough-based wine researcher Dr Sachi Rana now has a good chance of becoming one, as she is one of three in the world this year to be awarded the 2023 Taylor’s Port Golden Vines Diversity Scholarship, to help her in her studies towards the coveted title.

As of February this year, there are only 15 Masters of Wine based in New Zealand, and 416 living recipients globally – a number Rana was recently told by a foundation trustee was “less than the number of people who have travelled to space”.

“From grape to glass, you can think about any topic – a Master of Wine should be able to talk about it, and cite examples from around the world,” Rana said.

Originally from India, Rana studied biotechnology at university, specialising in nanotechnology for her PhD. But having caught the “wine bug” at an early age, glued to a TV travel channel growing up that was “all about wine, food, travel, living shows”, she made the move to New Zealand to pursue her dream eight years ago.

Scott Hammond/Stuff Rana is currently managing 12 different projects as a wine growing research programme manager at Blenheim’s Bragato Research Institute.

“I would just turn on the TV and watch it, and watch it, and watch it. I would watch this channel all day, and we had only one TV at home, and I would only have the remote, I wouldn't let my parents change the channel,” she said.

“That swirling glass of wine, for me, it’s visual ... It's just a really classy, beautiful drink.

“And so I thought, ‘OK, New Zealand is the place’, and that's how I ended up here.”

The Master of Wine programme was “a big journey” that would take years to complete, involving three stages, and those hoping to become certified sometimes had to travel to seminars and wine tastings overseas, which Rana said could be “very expensive”.

Scott Hammond/Stuff Nanotechnology has the potential to help in viticulture and winemaking, Rana said.

So when Rana found out she had won the scholarship, which would cover her tuition and travel costs, she was very happy, she said. “First, I cried.

“And when they said ‘you were very deserving’, it made me feel very proud. It felt like everything that I have done in the last seven or eight years in New Zealand has paid off very well.

“Every penny I earned from last year until this year, it only went towards my studies. Now, when I'm back into the programme, I don't have to think about it, because the funds are already there, so whether I buy books or whether I take any kind of course, the foundation will cover everything.”

The award included funding, mentoring, and internship components, and was presented to Rana by the Gérard Basset Foundation – established in the memory of one of the world’s greatest wine experts.

The foundation’s mission was to provide education and success opportunities for wine and hospitality professionals, while emphasising diversity, inclusivity, and equality.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Rana says she is “very happy” to be selected for the scholarship, helping cover the costs involved in the Master of Wine programme.

Rana was officially named as one of the scholarship winners in Paris last month at the Golden Vines Awards ceremony, the “Oscars” of fine wine, attended by wine producers from all over the world.

“There was a lot of respect and a lot of inclusivity, which made us feel very special about winning the award, and it was not scary or daunting any more, it was very positive, and just very beautiful,” she said.

Rana currently managed a dozen different projects as a wine growing research programme manager at Blenheim’s Bragato Research Institute, including one focusing on nanotechnology – wine science on a molecular scale.

And though nanotech was already integrated into many industries, such as nanoparticles being used in textiles in hospitals to protect against viruses and bacteria, its use in viticulture was still in the early stages, she said.

“Nanotechnology can have a lot of aspects to it. It can help in viticulture, it can help in winemaking, it can help in the sensory side of things, and different research is happening in different parts of the world, but nothing is commercialised very well yet,” she said.

“But Marlborough will for sure be one of those regions where more research will be carried out. Even now, if you look at how much research is being carried out in Marlborough compared to other regions, in terms of its size, I think Marlborough would still take the first spot, and I think that's for the reason that we’re the wine hub of the country.”