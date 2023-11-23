Valhalla: Farmed by the same family for 113 years

The Moore family of Kēkerengū: back from left, Tim and Carmen, and front from left, James, Tig, 4, Elka, 7, Jossi, 2, and Faye.

Valhalla in the Old Norse language means hall of the slain, a place where warriors killed in battle are received by the god Odin.

But the South Island’s Valhalla – a 280-hectare block in Kēkerengū, an hour’s drive south of Blenheim, wasn’t settled by Vikings, but by sheep farmers.

Edward “Ted” Moore named it after he and his wife Gretchen bought the originally 1000ha piece of land in 1910, which was subdivided from what used to be Kēkerengū Station.

“I call it Ted’s block now,” said his grandson Tim Moore, living on the same farm 113 years later, who wasn't a fan of pagan mythology, and wanted to honour his grandparents.

“And I’m trying to get everyone to call it Ted’s block, but they still keep calling it Valhalla.”

Anthony Phelps/STUFF/Marlborough Express Tim Moore says he was expected by his father to take over the farm, who referred to him as the “son and heir”.

Growing up as the third generation to care for Ted’s Block, Moore had been brought up by his father Peter as the next in line for the sheep farming throne, being introduced at the dinner table when he was a child as “the son and heir”.

“My father was an exceptionally hard working man ... my father knew that if he didn't stay at home and work and make the place pay, he’d be out of a job, and he was a good farmer,” he said.

“So when I got to buy the place from him, I remember hard work – it was just work, work, work, and so that's how I was brought up.”

Moore’s father gifted him his sheep stock after he took over, but he also agreed to pay interest on them until his father died, a deal which Moore reckoned meant he eventually ended up paying for the stock “three times” over.

“I know I did, but that was the deal, because the longer he lived, the more I had to keep paying him, but that's alright, that's how it was.”

Moore Family/Supplied The first Moore farm in Wairarapa, where Moore’s great-grandfather John settled with his brother in 1852.

The Moore family’s history raising sheep in New Zealand went even further back than the 1910 purchase at Kēkerengū.

Moore’s great-grandfather John made the move from England in 1852 after being convinced to come out by his younger brother George, who had arrived a decade earlier, and the brothers headed north from Wellington to Wairarapa with 200 sheep, a horse, and a waggon pulled by a couple of bullocks.

A branch of the Moore family tree still farmed there. But Ted Moore moved south, first to a farm in Parikawa, just south of Kēkerengū down State Highway 1, which he bought in 1905 after serving in the Boer War, and five years later he settled at Valhalla. From there, Lake Wairarapa could be seen on a clear day from the Kēkerengū homestead.

“Farming is in the Moores’ blood, who came from the bogs of Europe ... that’s our heritage,” Moore said.

Moore Family/Supplied The Moore family gathers at The Oats on the Parikawa Flat, the family’s Parikawa farm, around 1905.

“But, and there always has to be a but, I don’t know what is coming around the bend, but one can hopefully keep up with what’s going on.”

He was referring to high inflation, causing “everything” to become more expensive, and a drop in demand for wool had really challenged the sheep farming trade, he said.

“It's becoming more and more difficult for the young genuine Kiwis who want to go farming. It's difficult, very difficult, it's almost like it's impossible.

“That's been very sad, to see the collapse of the wool industry.”

STUFF New Zealand's sheep population is a shadow of its former self. (Video first published October 2019)

Moore’s daughter Hannah now lived on Australia’s Sunshine Coast, but his son James had taken over in Kēkerengū to become their sixth generation in New Zealand to farm sheep.

Unlike him, Moore said James was always given the option by him and his wife Carmen to give up the farm if he wanted, and pursue something else. But James had decided to stay.

“It’s amazing [here] really, yeah, very privileged, very lucky, when you have the time to appreciate it,” James said.

As well as Ted’s Block, the family partnership had bought other land around them in the last decade, and today owned close to 2020ha.

James’ reign also brought changes in the way it was farmed.

The farm now also raised jersey bulls, used to breed cows that he supplied to various dairy farms, leased his sheep to Marlborough vineyards for grazing, and was “open to diversifying in a variety of ways”, if need be.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff James Moore, with his daughter Elka, quietly hopes that six generations of Moore farmers will turn into seven.

”If we stay on the land, sometimes you have to go for the highest dollar,” James said.

“It is a very idyllic lifestyle, and then, at the same time, sometimes it would be much easier to just live in town, wouldn't it?”

Now raising three young children there with his wife Faye, with a fourth due in November, James said he quietly hoped that six generations of farming in Kēkerengū would turn into seven.

“The love for the land is probably nearly as great as for your children or your wife, it runs pretty deep.”