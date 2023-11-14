Marlborough's soy milk cartons to get a second chance at life

Mary Plaisted, with her 7-month-old daughter Phoebe, has organised a pop-up event to allow Marlborough's Tetra Pak consumers to recycle their cartons.

A “huge soy milk drinker” has arranged a special collection of used Tetra Paks in Marlborough – the containers that keep most long-life milks and even chicken broth fresh on supermarket shelves.

The containers are not currently able to be recycled in Marlborough, so Mary Plaisted from Blenheim has found a way to give the region’s fellow Tetra Pak consumers a chance to get their cartons turned into building materials, rather than end up in the skip.

“I was always just so frustrated by not having an option to recycle Tetra Pak containers, because I’m a huge drinker of soy milk ... it’s such a good way to deliver products to people in, like, a lightweight container, but then just throwing it away into the landfill is pretty horrible,” Plaisted said.

In Motueka, the Weka Peckers recycling centre was sending the Tetra Paks it received to Hamilton-based company saveBOARD – turning the containers into products similar to plasterboard and plywood.

Matthew Hampson/Stuff Hamilton-based company saveBOARD turns Tetra Pak containers into building products (below) similar to plasterboard and plywood.

“So when I heard that they were accepting it, I was like ‘Oh, this is awesome’ ... I was going for a walk with my little baby, and I was like ‘You know what, I can show her I can make a change’,” Plaisted said. She was currently on maternity leave looking after her 7-month-old.

Plaisted then started a Facebook group called Tetra Punks Marlborough, to kickstart the conversation about Tetra Pak recycling in the region, and to let people know that Weka Peckers would take containers, if they didn’t mind driving to Motueka.

On November 16, the group will be holding a pop-up drop-off event at four locations around Marlborough to collect as many Tetra Paks as possible for Plaisted to take over to Motueka herself, saving as many as possible from the landfill.

“People have been really enthused about it, and I'm kind of hoping that now soft plastics are being recycled in Blenheim, it’s like ‘Oh, let's be that community to not have the most landfill’,” she said.

Matthew Hampson/Stuff Plaisted says she hopes a permanent recycling option for Tetra Paks can be established in Marlborough in the future.

And though the pop-up would be only be a one-off, Plaisted said it could happen again if they got a big enough response. She also hoped Marlborough’s waste management contractor would be inspired by Tetra Punks' effort to have something long term established in the region.

“That would be the goal, I would love if that would happen. For me, I’m just on maternity leave right now, it’s a bit of a passion project... but I would love to see it take place,” Plaisted said.

Marlburians wanting to recycle their Tetra Pak cartons can bring their cleaned and flattened containers to Wither Hills on New Renwick Rd in Blenheim, Marlborough Youth Trust (MySpace) on Kinross St in Blenheim, Envirohub Marlborough on Auckland St in Picton, and Holy Trinity Anglican Church on Wairau Rd in Picton, on Thursday between 4pm and 6pm.