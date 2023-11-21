Marlborough remembers 'full of life' lawyer killed in motorcycle crash

Blenheim lawyer Philip Watson died on Sunday following a crash on Lindis Pass near the Lindis Pass Summit.

The sudden death of a Blenheim lawyer has shocked a community, which remembers him as “absolutely full of life” and a “good guy”.

Philip Watson, 64, died following a crash on Lindis Pass, the main inland route between Canterbury and Otago, on Sunday morning, the day before his 65th birthday. Watson was riding a motorcycle and died at the scene.

He had been in Queenstown for a half-marathon.

Retired Marlborough lawyer Mike Hardy-Jones had known him for more than 25 years, and said the news of Watson’s death was “absolutely devastating”.

“I mean Phil was one of those guys who was absolutely full of life,” Hardy-Jones said.

The Blenheim criminal bar was a “relatively small group” of lawyers who were either constantly “up against each other,” or supported each other working together on cases, he said.

“So you get to know people pretty well, and yeah, he added value to the bar, there’s no doubt about that.”

Derek Flynn/Stuff Watson, pictured, was “one of those guys who was absolutely full of life,” said retired lawyer Mike Hardy-Jones.

Lawyer Rob Harrison said Watson was “vastly experienced” in his field, and his loss would leave a “huge gap in the area of criminal law” in Marlborough.

“I think we’re all in a state of shock about what’s happened, because he was larger than life,” Harrison said.

Fellow member of the criminal bar John Holdaway said he was “shocked, and stunned, and deeply saddened” by the news of Watson’s death.

“He was able to relate to people and was such a big personality at the courthouse. He will be sorely missed,” he said.

Outside the courtroom, Watson was a part of a group of motorbike enthusiasts that included Blenheim bar owner Haydn Mearns. Watson was a “VIP” at Mearns’ bar, 5Tapped, which meant he had his own glass behind the bar, Mearns said.

“It does rattle us as bike riders in the area, you know, you never think that sort of thing will happen ... a lot of us are without words, and also just sending our thoughts to everyone that was close to him,” he said.

Stuff Watson was a member of Blenheim’s criminal bar, a relatively small group of practising criminal lawyers in Marlborough.

“We are really thinking about him, and the people that we ride with. It’s a huge shock to us.”

Watson was also a “big supporter of the arts” in Marlborough, donating regularly to the Blenheim Dancing Society, said former dance teacher Jeannie Mark.

“His daughter was involved in dancing, sort of from the age of 4 ... and her mum was hugely involved. She used to sew and do a lot of things and make tutus, and she was a beautiful seamstress,” Mark said.

“And yeah, basically, (Watson) became quite a big supporter of the arts in Marlborough ... he actually did have a passion for theatre and the performing arts and youth in Marlborough and helping them on their journey.”

A room inside the ASB Theatre, Blenheim’s main theatre, was named after Whitehaven Wines, the wine label started by Watson’s second wife, Sue White. He lost his first wife to cancer.

Mark said the sudden nature of Watson’s death was “hard to comprehend and accept, really”.

“He was a very kind, generous person, and if there was ever an issue, he was always there, he was very supportive. He was a good guy,” she said.

Lindis Pass was closed on Sunday morning following the crash between a car and the motorcycle Watson was riding. The driver of the car received moderate injuries.

A police spokesperson on Sunday said a serious crash investigation was underway.