Construction starts at Marlborough Inland Port

The Marlborough Inland Port is expected to be finished by the end of 2024.

Construction has started at an inland port in Marlborough set to make wine exports from the region easier.

The Marlborough Inland Port, a project by Port Nelson's QuayConnect, will provide thousands of square metres of warehouse storage space, to support the logistics sector of Marlborough’s primary industries.

QuayConnect general manager Jaron McLeod said the inland port had the potential to improve efficiency and responsiveness for Marlborough’s exporters and importers.

"In the last 12 months, we've facilitated the movement of 77% of New Zealand's wine exports through Port Nelson. With volumes set to increase, this facility is a critical step forward, offering container and product storage and warehousing right at Marlborough's doorstep," McLeod said.

Construction of the initial phase of the project – a 1.4-hectare site in Riverlands, south of Blenheim, started on November 23. A further 2.6ha was reserved for future development.

Port Nelson/Supplied Iwi representatives and kaumatua from Rangitāne, Ngāti Toa, and Ngāti Rārua attend a pre-dawn blessing at the Riverlands site on November 10.

The inland port was being built next to New Zealand's largest wine bottler, WineWorks Marlborough, and stock would be transferred to and from the bottling plant using electric tugs.

WineWorks chief executive Pete Crowe said the inland port would be “key for increasing the capacity of the Marlborough supply chain”.

“WineWorks is excited to enhance our partnership with QuayConnect by utilising the Inland Port, ensuring our clients resilient, sustainable, and cost-effective options for getting wine to the world.”

Transport company Central Express Limited (CEL) was set to be a tenant of the inland port. Managing director Jason Millar said the project was an exciting opportunity that gave confidence to exporters in Te Tau Ihu.

Port Nelson/Supplied The inland port will feature 5000m² of warehousing for storage and packing and a dedicated area for container operations and storage.

“The Inland Port is another example of QuayConnect’s, CEL’s, and WineWorks’ collaboration with this important industry to provide solutions and confidence," Millar said.

Along with 5000m² of warehouse space for storage and packing, the facility would feature a dedicated area for container operations and storage. It was anticipated to be completed by the end of next year.

The site was blessed, and mauri foundation stones were laid at a pre-dawn blessing on November 10, involving iwi representatives and kaumātua from Rangitāne, Ngāti Toa, and Ngāti Rārua.