Winemaking waste turned neighbour's tap water orange

Michael Gifford at his Redwood Pass property in 2016. Gifford has lost an appeal against a sentence that included a personal fine of $133,575.

A Marlborough businessman whose winemaking waste turned a neighbour’s tap water orange has lost an appeal to overturn his sentence which includes more than $140,000 in fines.

Charges were laid against Michael Gifford in 2016, 2018 and 2021, after he discharged grape marc – the stems, skins and seeds left over after grapes are pressed, which leaked leachate into waterways nearby.

Two large stacks of grape marc were created at his Redwood Pass property, about 9km southeast of Blenheim, one for compost and one for stock feed. They were stored on a clay base surface, which was constructed without a resource consent or a leachate collection system, the appeal decision said.

Following complaints and a visit to the property, council officers in June 2016 observed Pukapuka and 17 Valley streams in a degraded state, with distinct deterioration downstream, and a complainant’s tap water was orange.

After tests, the council’s scientists concluded that leachate from the grape marc pads was entering Pukupuka Stream and affecting the drinking water of the complainant’s property.

Stuff Leachate run-off and ponding at a grape marc dump site. (File photo)

Gifford was charged with three offences relating to the discharge, which a judge later said caused direct ecological harm to the Pukupuka Stream, and posed some risk to the Wairau Lagoons downstream.

Gifford committed further offences in 2018, such as breaking a regional rule at the Redwood Pass property, where a mechanical pump had been set up to pump leachate out of a leachate pond towards Pukapuka Stream.

He also committed another offence of discharging grape marc in 2018 at a site he leased known as the “16 Valley” property. Council officers had observed channels leading from a grape marc mound into the Riverlands co-op drain, which drained into the Wairau Lagoons.

In 2021, Gifford then breached enforcement orders issued by the Environment Court.

He later pleaded guilty to a total of eight pollution-related offences, each with a maximum sentence of two years imprisonment. His company, CRB Transport Ltd (CRB) admitted to a charge punishable by a fine of up to $600,000.

Stuff Grape marc run-off caused a "black jelly" substance in Pukapuka Stream.

Gifford and CRB were sentenced at the Blenheim District Court by Judge John Hassan on November 10, 2022, which resulted in a $133,575 fine for Gifford and a $10,365 fine for CRB.

He and his company appealed their sentences. The Crown, which prosecuted the 2016 Redwood Pass property offending, and the council, which prosecuted the rest, opposed the appeal.

Gifford’s lawyer made a number of submissions, arguing that offending in 2016 and 2018 was not given the same substantial reductions that other defendants received in recognition of the evolving nature of the issue of managing grape marc.

In his decision on November 9 this year, Justice Matthew Palmer dismissed the appeal, after concluding that Judge John Hassan did not err in sentencing Gifford.

No other sentence should be imposed instead, Justice Palmer said.