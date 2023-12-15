One-man float brings joy after Picton Christmas Parade cancelled

Heath Hutton, left, with his nieces Maggie, left, and Lucy Radford, at the Picton Christmas “parade of one” on December 3.

A “parade of one” consisting of a man who “kind of did look like the Grinch” has brought some Christmas cheer back to Picton after the official parade was cancelled.

Picton resident Heath Hutton, with his Christmassy costume and a float he built with help from his nieces, was one of many parade participants disappointed on the morning of December 3.

Organisers had made the difficult decision to cancel the Picton Santa Parade due to unfavourable weather, for the first time in 19 years, apart from during Covid-19 restrictions. The town was going all out, with a 4000-passenger cruise ship scheduled to dock that morning.

Last year Hutton was an unofficial Santa Claus in the parade, riding his 1950s BSA motorbike in last year’s parade in costume, not realising there was only meant to be one Santa Claus.

This year he had borrowed a mate’s Oscar the Grouch onesie, to avoid another potential double Santa debacle. “I also put on a Father Christmas jacket, so I kind of did look like the Grinch,” he said.

Hutton’s two nieces had travelled up from rural Canterbury that weekend to help Hutton prepare his parade float as part of a school assignment.

So, despite the cancellation, Hutton decided to put on “a parade of one”, doing a few laps around town that afternoon.

Supplied Hutton tows a Christmassy trailer full of parcels.

“I put all these parcels and a Christmas tree on (the trailer) and just drove up and down and around a few times, and the cruise ship was in... and they loved it, it brought a smile to everyone, it was great, great fun,” he said.

“A lot of [cruise ship passengers] apparently were really disappointed that it didn't go ahead, but oh well, it was raining. But when I did it, the rain kind of had eased a bit, it wasn't too bad.”

Hutton also threw out lollies as he slowly drove through town, as locals and bystanders were “yelling out and giving me the ‘woohoos’”.

“I bought some of these lollies that are wrapped up in paper and just threw them, like the good old days ... I didn't take anyone’s eye out.”

Supplied Hutton, wearing an Oscar the Grouch onesie and Father Christmas jacket, says he “kind of did look like the Grinch”.

Hutton said he had found entering the 2022 parade “really humbling”. “One of the best things that I've ever done.

“It was so much fun... I recommend it to anyone to do. I'm going to do it every year,” he said.

Picton Christmas Parade organising committee chairperson Beryl Bowers said cancelling was “a very hard decision to make, knowing how many children we were going to disappoint”. Next year they would arrange a hall as a wet weather option, she said.

But Picton could still see Santa before Christmas, as Bowers said she was organising for him to make an appearance at The Picton Bookshop on Saturday from 10am to 2pm.

SUPPLIED Blenheim’s Christmas parade on December 2 was “the best one yet” says Pure Events Marlborough events manager Katrina Lange.

The Blenheim Christmas Parade on December 2 was “the best one yet”, events manager Katrina Lange from Pure Events Marlborough said.

“That’s feedback from people watching and those involved ... a lot of hard work goes into in, but it’s so worthwhile when you see and hear all the kids involved and watching, and having such a good time,” Lange said.

The parade’s best float awards went to Kiwi Pinoy, named best walking group, Little Red Fox, named best commercial float, and Nativity Church, named best community float.