Work continues behind the temporary ferry terminal in Picton on Thursday, despite the Government deciding to walk away from the iReX project.

Picton had a “weird vibe” on Thursday morning, Grant Douglas said.

A “few HEB boys” were looking a bit “shell shocked”, while other people were “walking around like zombies”, the real estate agent said.

The port town was trying to come to terms with the Government’s decision to pull the pin on the Interislander ferry project – and what that might mean for Picton.

In short, no-one really knew. Although some workers were just getting on with it.

Later in the day, a few workers were having a drink in Oxley’s bar. They didn’t want to give their names.

“Very sad, that’s all I can say. I’ve been told not to say much. I came down from Auckland, I was going to bring the missus down, but that ain’t going to happen now ... lucky (she) hasn’t handed her notice in, she was going to come and teach down here, but C’est la vie.”

His mate said it was a “travesty”.

“It’s got to be done. Let's face it, you can’t not have a connection between the North and the South. It has to be done.

“We need the new ferries because the other ones have only got three years to run and the existing wharf we’ve got is falling to bits. All these boys are now unemployed. I’ve lost half my wages as of yesterday. I only work part-time, but I’ve lost 24 hours a week. All of these guys have come down from Auckland and places like that.”

Finance Minister Nicola Willis revealed on Wednesday the cost of the Inter-Island Resilient Connection (iReX) project had blown out to $3 billion. In 2021, the cost was $1.45b. Willis said the Government was walking away from the project, including the two new ferries on order. Without the extra funding, KiwiRail said it had to pull the pin and would start winding the project down.

In Picton, the iReX project included a new terminal building, a new wharf and passenger walkway, a new rail yard, new vehicle boarding and the Dublin St bridge. It needed up to 300 workers.

1 NEWS KiwiRail says the project will be wound down as it cannot afford to proceed without more Government help.

Douglas said he had been in talks with an iReX manager who was going to sell up in Auckland and move to Picton for the project.

“We hadn’t got to a deal stage. Clearly, that won’t be happening.” Meanwhile, some rentals had been locked in for three years.

Douglas said he was living in Queenstown at the time of the Global Financial Crisis, when the “money dried up almost overnight”.

Queenstown suffered for about six months before it took off like a “raging bull” again, Douglas said.

“We thought it was all doom and gloom, and it went bananas. You don’t know how it’s going to affect things.”

Brenda Davey, owner-operator of Harcourts Picton, said while the news was sad, it wasn’t the end of the road for Picton.

“It’s come as a bit of a shock, because it (the project) was full steam ahead,” she said. “We’re a bit sad because it was a great project, but on the other hand, we can see sense, because we don’t want to see New Zealand getting itself in debt.

“Obviously, they’ve made calculated decisions, so we can understand that, but life goes on here – that wasn’t solely going to keep Picton afloat.

“It would have been great, but the essence of Picton is still here, we’ve still got the Sounds, it’s still a great place, but it was a bit of a shock.”

ANTHONY PHELPS/Stuff Cortado Bar and Restaurant manager Cody North said everyone in Picton had been “so supportive” of the iReX project.

Cody North, manager of the Cortado Bar and Restaurant on High St, said the news had come as a shock to the community.

“It’s put a spanner in the works for a lot of people, particularly because the town was so supportive of it.

“Everyone was such an advocate for it happening, and it’s a shame that it’s now dead in the water,” he said.

“It’s going to change our plans a bit. We were planning on gearing up for this influx of people coming in. We were working on ways of taking the business forward, so we’ve put some plans in place that are no longer going to work.”

North said the news affected businesses and customers alike. “We have customers who have moved up here just for work, but that’s fallen through,” he said. “A couple of regulars came in last night who actually work down at the port and they were really disappointed.”

As for Cortado, North said they'd “roll with the punches”. “It was certainly a shock, it’s not ideal - but it is what it is ... it's a bugger.”

ANTHONY PHELPS/Stuff Work on the Dublin St bridge, part of the iReX deal, continues on Thursday.

Paul Keating, owner-operator of E-Ko Tours, and World Cetacean Alliance Picton manager, said one of his biggest concerns about the ferry project being scrapped was passenger safety.

“The country still has to deal with the safety of the ferry service between the North and South Island,” he said.

“This fleet is on its last legs, we can’t have ferries breaking down in this day and age, and we nearly had a major disaster with 1000 people on board when the ferry broke down [near] Wellington.

“With our ageing ferry service and ageing facilities, something will have to be done for safety ... People overseas are looking at us as a country and going, ‘why are there major ferries breaking down in the Cook Strait?’

“It’s a major blow to our reputation – it's not a good look, it’s embarrassing.”

As for Picton itself, Keating said the town would still be attractive as a travel destination.

“Picton is fine, it’s resilient. [iReX stopping] is not making the cruise ships go away, it’s not making international travel go away, people are still going to have to get on the ferries and they’re still going to need accommodation,” he said.