Work at the old ferry terminal site has started, but it is still standing.

There seems to be a lot of people in high-vis getting coffee in Picton, says local real estate agent Grant Douglas.

Douglas said there was a “weird vibe” in the port town as people tried to process the Government’s decision to pull the pin on the Interislander ferry project – and what that meant for Picton.

Douglas said no-one had any answers, and people were a bit “shell-shocked” and “walking around like zombies”.

Douglas, who lives in Picton, went into town on Thursday morning and talked to “a few HEB boys”, who said they only found out the news 30 minutes before the media did.

A Downer HEB Joint Venture team was carrying out the main construction works in Waitohi Picton for the Inter-Island Resilient Connection (iReX) project. They expected to need 200 to 300 workers to work on the project. While they wanted to employ locals, a lot of workers were moving to the region.

1 NEWS KiwiRail says the project will be wound down as it cannot afford to proceed without more Government help.

Finance Minister Nicola Willis revealed on Wednesday she had declined to provide $1.47b to continue Interislander's new Cook Strait ferry plan, meaning the project could not progress.

In June 2021, the cost of the project was $1.45 billion. It was now estimated to cost up to $3 billion.

Douglas said he had been in talks with an iReX manager who was going to sell up in Auckland and move to Picton for the project.

“We hadn’t got to a deal stage. Clearly, that won’t be happening.” Meanwhile, some rentals had been locked in for three years.

Douglas said he was living in Queenstown at the time of the Global Financial Crisis, when the “money dried up almost overnight”.

Queenstown suffered for about six months before it took off like a “raging bull” again, Douglas said.

“We thought it was all doom and gloom, and it went bananas. You don’t know how it’s going to affect things.”

ANTHONY PHELPS/Stuff Cortado Bar and Restaurant manager Cody North said everyone in Picton had been “so supportive” of the iReX project.

Cody North, manager of the Cortado Bar and Restaurant on High St, said the news had come as a shock to the community.

“It’s put a spanner in the works for a lot of people, particularly because the town was so supportive of it.

“Everyone was such an advocate for it happening, and it’s a shame that it’s now dead in the water,” he said.

“It’s going to change our plans a bit. We were planning on gearing up for this influx of people coming in. We were working on ways of taking the business forward, so we’ve put some plans in place that are no longer going to work.”

North said the news affected businesses and customers alike. “We have customers who have moved up here just for work, but that’s fallen through,” he said. “A couple of regulars came in last night who actually work down at the port and they were really disappointed.”

As for Cortado, North said they'd “roll with the punches”. “It was certainly a shock, it’s not ideal - but it is what it is ... it's a bugger.”