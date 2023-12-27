Stuff photographer on cloud nine after flying off with aviation award

Anthony Phelps’ picture of a WWII Avro Anson Mk1 bomber on a demonstration flight prior to the Marlborough’s Classic Fighters Omaka Airshow in April was one of three pictures in his entry.

Stuff photographer Anthony Phelps has been recognised by the Australasian Aviation Press Club in their annual awards for his work capturing warbirds.

Phelps was named Singapore Airlines Best Photographer for his “Classic Fighters in Pictures” entry, which included two pictures of a WWII Avro Anson Mk1 bomber – the only bomber of its type in the world still capable of flying.

The awards were open to journalists from both countries, and Phelps said he felt “stunned, really excited, really thrilled,” when he was confirmed as a winner.

Based in Blenheim, Phelps’ photography work prior to and at the 2023 Classic Fighters Omaka Airshow in April was a highlight of the year, he said.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Phelps said “getting GoPro’s mounted on a plane” did come with its challenges.

“It’s exciting to see the results. Very different angles to what you can usually get,” he said.

His entry also included a snap of WWII Yak 3 fighter plane being winched from a field after an aborted take-off at the Omaka Aerodrome in May.

Australasian Aviation Press Club president Geoffrey Thomas said Phelps’ photos were “superb – particularly his classic warbirds series”.

“The judges were really taken by the Yak-3U Steadfast flying past the WW2 Avro Anson Mk1 bomber,” Thomas said.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff WWII Yak 3 fighter plane landed in a fence after an aborted take-off at Omaka airfield in May.

“Anthony’s collection of photos in the online story really captured what would have been a great day out at a New Zealand airshow.”

The awards received 153 entries this year across all categories this year, and judging criteria for entries in the Best Photographer award included quality of photographs, creativity, commitment to excellence, and distribution.