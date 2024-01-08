Holidaymakers making the most of Marlborough while they can

Blenheim couple Rose and Earl Preston at their favourite Marlborough beach, Whites Bay, on Thursday last week.

Santa Claus has done his dash, and holidaymakers who have chosen to spend their time off in Marlborough have mixed feelings about 2024 being well under way.

Many are back to work today, some have a bit longer before they return, and others find it difficult not to look at their work phones regardless of the time of year.

Stuff headed to a few of the region's summer hot spots last week, and though a handful of locals were amongst the crowds, visitors from elsewhere around the motu made up the vast majority.

Choosing to skip her usual holiday destination in Tasman’s Golden Bay this year, Sarah Craigie from Christchurch had spent her holiday in Marlborough, making day trips to Whites Bay with her family to check out “the closest nice beach”.

“It’s nice because compared to most places, there’s no-one really here, even though this is considered busy, it’s pretty quiet… you can spend the whole day here, it’s awesome,” she said.

Matthew Hampson/Stuff Holidaymaker from Christchurch at Whites Bay on Thursday, Sarah Craigie with her father Richard Craigie and her children Eloise, 4, and Arthur, 1.

Impressed by her first summer visiting the “kid-friendly, sheltered” beach, Craigie was in her final days of her annual leave before returning to work on Monday.

“(I’m) not very excited, I'd rather stay on holiday,” she said.

Blenheim couple Rose and Earl Preston and their visiting family members from England, who had “extended holidays,” were also parked up for the day at Whites Bay, which Rose reckoned was Marlborough’s “little gem”.

“It’s the number one... this has got something for everyone, this beach,” she said.

Rose didn't have any New Year’s resolutions, other than “keeping healthy”.

Matthew Hampson/Stuff Marlborough summer regulars Ashton Croy, 13, and Ryan Croy from Christchurch at Waikawa Jetty.

“Don't worry about the money, it’s the health that matters,” she said.

Further north, vehicles circled the car park at Waikawa Jetty to find a spot next to the busy foreshore, and many sunbathers were regulars from afar that chose to take a break there every year.

Ryan Croy from Christchurch had been visiting Waikawa with his family for the last decade, as he said Marlborough Sounds was a good place to take their boat out “when it’s going”.

“Otherwise, you can just go to the wineries,” he said.

Heading back to the office on January 15, Cray said he had already noticed more emails in his inbox, but was “trying not to” think about work just yet.

Matthew Hampson/Stuff Visiting Waikawa for the first time “properly” in four decades, Paul Maley from Christchurch, centre, with his son Ben, 14, and Tania Maley.

Christchurch business owner Paul Maley also had his work phone, which he was “checking periodically,” but had taken some time off to show his children his childhood holiday spot.

Last week was Maley’s first time in 40 years “properly” visiting Waikawa again.

“We used to play rugby, there was probably a dozen of us girls and guys, just having fun, down here till late at night, throwing the ball around, going swimming,” he said.

“It's changed, all the flash houses and that, they've changed it from a quiet little place, but that's alright, these kids don't care, and they have fun in the water... It’s memories for them, and they might bring their kids back.”

Matthew Hampson/Stuff Visitors from Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch were amongst the holidaymakers at Ngakuta Bay last week.

Along Queen Charlotte Drive at Ngakuta Bay, Auckland mechanic Denis Pyshnyy, originally from Russia, said he was feeling “good and relaxed” about returning to work on Monday after catching the ferry and spending time in Marlborough for the first time.

“Maybe we’ll be back... fishing and farms, it’s beautiful, all beautiful, good weather,” he said.

Sarah Worthington from Lower Hutt was staying at a bach with her family at Ngakuta Bay. She worked in the office at a school, and wouldn’t be back until the start of the school term, which was “pretty nice”.

Filling her holiday with kayaking and swimming, Worthington said she was already thinking about returning to the same spot.

“We’ve already started looking for where we might go in two years' time on holiday, as a family, two years out, where we might go,” she said.