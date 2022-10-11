'A councillor for 26 hours': Candidate's family 'devastated' after results swing

Council candidate Cyril Dawson said his heart dropped when Marlborough’s electoral officer told him on Sunday there had been a “bit of a hiccup” and he might not get onto council at the third time of asking.

Elected-on-Saturday, excluded-on-Sunday candidate Cyril Dawson wants an apology from the Marlborough District Council for essentially calling the election, and calling him, too early.

But Marlborough’s electoral officer Dean Heiford said on Tuesday he was simply following a process, and that he had to publish progress results, and let candidates know, on the Saturday – something he had done for the past 25 years.

Dawson said he was “over the moon” when he received a phone call at 2.30pm on Saturday from Heiford.

“He said ‘Cyril, I know it's your third time for council and congratulations, you made it’. He said, ‘at this stage, there is 90% of the votes counted, you are pretty much assured to get in on council’.”

Within 20 minutes, he was fielding calls from friends congratulating him as the news spread.

“Even my best mate Mark in Perth, Australia got in touch with me to congratulate me.”

The Alsco delivery worker went out on Saturday night to celebrate getting a seat in the Blenheim ward with his wife and two sons.

“I went out for a couple of beers to Biddy Kate's where they all congregate after elections. I talked to the new mayor, very nice lady.”

But on Sunday, after a game of golf in the afternoon, Dawson got another call from Heiford, about 4.45pm.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF There are now two votes between Jonathan Rosene, pictured, and Cyril Dawson as late votes trickle in.

According to Dawson, Heiford said there had been a “bit of a hiccup” and he was now two votes behind Jonathan Rosene. On Saturday, when the progress results were released, based on 90% of returned papers, Dawson (913) had a 30-vote lead over Rosene (883). On Sunday, Dawson had 961 votes to Rosene's 963.

Dawson described himself as “a councillor for 26 hours”.

“My heart dropped,” he said. “My family, they were devastated.”

Dawson said he shouldn’t have been told he was in if the votes were that close on Saturday.

“And they shouldn't have told Jonathan he didn't get on. They should have said these two are close, and it's pending.”

In 2019, the Wairau-Awatere ward was deemed too close to call on the Saturday when 18 votes separated Francis Maher and Scott Adams.

“Council should put an apology on their website and in the paper for the anguish it has done me, and for the anguish it has done Jonathan,” Dawson said.

Heiford said on Tuesday he had to publish the progress results on Saturday, and part of that process was letting the candidates know.

“I then get the preliminary results and I can't control what votes do and what changes.

“We follow a process and that's the process I've followed for the last 25 years.”

Heiford said he didn’t have any updates on the count on Tuesday as special votes were only sent down on Monday night and had not been processed. The final results were expected on Thursday this week.

And the Marlborough District Council could be in for more late drama, as excluded-on-Saturday candidate Sally Arbuckle (866) was – as of Monday – just four votes behind Mike Insley (870) in the Wairau-Awatere ward.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF It’s not over yet for Sally Arbuckle, who is trying to join her husband Jamie Arbuckle on council.

Rosene said on Monday there should be a “definitive date when the election results are announced”.

“It would be easier emotionally for those that are candidates.

“I feel more disappointed for Cyril than myself only because he was told that he had won, so he has probably already celebrated.

“So for me, I'm more in a holding pattern, whereas Cyril, he has been given something, and now it's been taken away.

“He might be given it back again, but it is unfortunate that things were called so early.”

Dawson said he would wait until the final results on Thursday, but either way it was his third and final time running for council.

In 2016 and 2019, with 723 and 620 votes respectively, Dawson polled ninth in the Blenheim ward. In both occasions he was about 500 votes shy of that elusive seventh seat.

Should it swing back in Dawson’s favour, and he wins, he said he would keep the celebration low-key, just because of what happened.

“If I lose, life goes on.”

Although, if it was close, he would ask for a recount.

Heiford said on Monday it had been a long time since there was a recount in Marlborough, but often after explaining “how the accounting is done”, candidates decided not to proceed.